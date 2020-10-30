today's leftovers
Apple CarPlay Workaround for Tesla Vehicles Now Available to Download - MacRumors
The workaround involves using a Rasberry Pi with an LTE modem and a Wi-Fi access point, running a custom Android-based firmware, as well as a micro-HDMI to HDMI cable and Ethernet cable. As demonstrated in a YouTube video, the in-car browser is used to connect to the Rasberry Pi and display the CarPlay interface on the Tesla's screen, where Apple apps including Maps and Apple Music function as expected. The system works while driving, and can also be controlled with the media buttons on the Tesla's steering wheel.
Golf Ace helps you learn how to putt like the pros using tinyML | Arduino Blog
Fancy golfing simulators are excellent for learning the best techniques such as balance and how to hold a club properly. However, their large cost puts them out of the reach of most people, so Nick Bild decided to create a far cheaper alternative that can still be beneficial. His Golf Ace system relies on a specially modified putter that runs a machine learning algorithm to give feedback about the quality of the putt.
Department for Work and Pensions Improves Service Delivery Time to Meet Record Demand with Red Hat
How Nokia and Red Hat are bringing cloud RAN to reality [Ed: Everything is being rebranded "clown" now (to fake a sense of novelty), even networks]
Two worlds are meeting as parallel technologies advance: cloud-native applications, and the disaggregation of functions for radio access networks (RANs). In both cases the platform technologies are mature enough to converge in a production environment. This unlocks new opportunities for communications service providers (CSPs) to gain competitive edge through faster innovation and greater flexibility, and they are exploring these in earnest. Nokia’s Jane Rygaard, Head of Dedicated Wireless Networks and Edge Clouds, and Red Hat CTO Chris Wright discussed this recently in an interview with Telecom TV: Accelerating cloud RAN technology innovation in the 5G era.
Can SteamOS and Steam Deck make Linux mainstream? - Invidious
Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS overview | For a retrospective future. - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS and some of the applications pre-installed.
Security Leftovers
10 Best Features of Fedora 36 That Makes it a Powerful Release
A list of 10 best Fedora 36 Features that you should know about before you try this version of Fedora Linux.
Thunderbird could come to Android sooner rather than later
After years of stumbling without a certain destination, it seems that the situation of Thunderbird is clearing up and that the project has ambitious plans, since its arrival on Android could take place sooner rather than later, according to one of the main people in charge of the application. The story comes from a Twitter conversion featuring Adam Overa, a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware, and Jason Evangelho, a well-known Linux popularizer and recently Thunderbird marketing manager. Overa asked in response to the tweet in which Evangelho announced his new position if it was possible to polish the user interface and have a mobile application. Evangelho responded by saying that he was going to ask his now colleagues about the possibility of the email client reaching mobile phones, and Ryan Lee Sipes , manager of product and business development at Thunderbird, appeared there, saying that the mobile application is in road . The reason why we have said Android at the beginning instead of mobile phones is because Sipes retweeted a montage of Overa in which the phrase “release APK file” , or what comes to the same thing, a installation package for Android.
today's howtos
