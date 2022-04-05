today's howtos How to Configure Static IP on Ubuntu 22.04 Learn how to configure a static IP address on ubuntu 22.04. This covers to setup static IP using the command line and from Ubuntu Desktop.

How to install Friday Night Funkin' Kade Engine 1.8 on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' Kade Engine 1.8 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Getting Started with the Burp Suite: A Pentesting Tutorial | eSecurityPlanet Burp is one of the top-rated security suites for pentesting and ethical hacking. While there are paid professional and enterprise editions, you can install the community edition for free and even use it directly from Kali Linux. The Burp suite is widely used by security professionals to perform advanced scans and various traffic interceptions (e.g., HTTP requests). The tool, maintained by PortSwigger, offers comprehensive documentation. There are dedicated sections for the different editions. While the enterprise and pro versions are expensive, they provide additional features that may make sense for your organization, so don’t stick with the free community edition just because it’s free. Cybersecurity tools typically pay for themselves in the costs saved from prevented breaches, which can run in the millions for a single breach.

How to Install Zabbix on Debian and Ubuntu Linux - LinuxStoney Zabbix is ​​a complex for monitoring your server. Zabbix will also allow you to track the status of a computer network and network equipment. Zabbix is ​​also often used to monitor web servers. In this article, we will look at how to put Zabbix on the lamp stack. Today, we learn how to install zabbix on Debian and Ubuntu Linux. Let’s proceed with the installation:

Creating a quick calculation function on Linux | Network World Anytime you're planning to do a lot of calculations on a Linux system, you can use the power of bash to create a quick function and then use it repeatedly to do the calculations for you. In this post, we'll look at how this trick works and what you need to be aware of to ensure that your calculations are correct.

How to share folders to your network from Linux If you have several computers on your network, and you want to be able to share files and folders from your Linux operating system, the process isn't nearly as hard as you might think. And although some Linux distributions strive to make this a point-and-click affair, they tend to fall short of the mark. That's when you need to turn to Samba and the terminal window. But fear not, I'm going to show you how this is done in plain and simple terms. Once it's finished, anyone on your LAN should be able to access those shared folders and files.

How Install Plex Media Server on Fedora 36 In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Plex Media Server on Fedora 36. Plex is a global streaming media service and a client–server media player platform, made by Plex, Inc. The Plex Media Server organizes video, audio, and photos from a user’s collections and from online services, and streams it to the players. The official clients and unofficial third-party clients run on mobile devices, smart TVs, streaming boxes, and in web apps. Plex Media Server is a self-hosted media player system for storing your movies, shows, music, and photos. Over time Plex Media Server has grown much and now supports many platforms.

KDE Connect Arrives on iPhone and iPad For Linux Fans KDE Connect has been around for years as a companion Android app for connecting to Linux PCs, similar to Microsoft Link to Windows (formerly "Your Phone"). Now there's finally a KDE Connect app for iPhone and iPad. KDE Connect has quietly appeared on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad, seemingly without an official announcement (at least so far). Just like the Android version, it connects to a Linux PC running the KDE Connect application to a phone or tablet. You can then synchronize your clipboard across desktop and mobile, share files and links, and run commands on a PC from a phone. You can also use an iPhone as a virtual touchpad or presentation remote for a linked PC.

KDE Connect is Now Available for iPhone & iPad - OMG! Ubuntu! An official KDE Connect mobile client is now available on the Apple App Store. The addition of this official iOS app means folks with an iPhone and/or iPad can benefit from a deeper set of integration between their mobile devices and their Linux desktop.