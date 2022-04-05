today's howtos
-
How To Install GCC on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GCC on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, GCC, better known as The GNU Compiler Collection, is a set of compilers and development tools. It is a standard compiler used in most projects related to GNU and Linux, for example, the Linux kernel. These days, various projects are compiled using GCC so it is always better to install GNU compiler collection or GCC
-
How to install Opera on CentOS 9 Stream
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Opera on CentOS 9 Stream.
Opera is a proprietary web browser created by the Norwegian company Opera Software. It is a free application and a very efficient browser because it is fast, secure, and has excellent support for browsing standards.
Another important thing to keep in mind is that Opera is constantly introducing changes and new features such as integration with WhatsApp and Instagram that make it very modern and functional. In addition to this, it continues to support many plugins so that you don’t miss anything in the browser.
-
Install WordPress with Docker Nginx Reverse Proxy to Apache with SSL
Install WordPress with Docker, Nginx, Apache with SSL . In this guide you are going to learn how to make a best performance setup with Docker, Docker Compose, Nginx, Apache, PHP 8.1, MariaDB and Let’s Encrypt to run WordPress on Ubuntu 22.04.
We will also create volumes so the changes or updates will be preserved while container restarting.
This setup is tested on Google cloud with an instance running Ubuntu 22.04 OS. You can also make this setup in any cloud services like AWS or Azure or DigitalOcean or any dedicated or VPS servers.
-
How to Install Spotify on Ubuntu 22.04?
Spotify is a media service provider which is mainly used for music streaming. It offers you access to millions of songs from a plethora of singers. The application has something for everyone as its collection contains songs of every genre ranging from old classics to modern hip-hop.
The Spotify application can also be used to stream podcasts and other video or audio-based content. The basic functions of the Spotify application are free; however, you can also upgrade the account to premium to take benefit from extra features. This application is available across different platforms and devices.
This write-up will take you through two different ways of installing Spotify on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
14 Open-source Text To Speech TTS apps and libraries
In 1961, physicist John Larry Kelly, Jr and his colleague Louis Gerstman used an IBM 704 computer to synthesize speech, an event among the most prominent in the history of Bell Labs.
Latest Steam Client Update Improves the File Picker on Linux and Fixes Many Bugs
For GNU/Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the file picker by adding home and mounted drive paths to the file picker quick bar, as well as the ability for the file picker to remember the previous location when selecting Library custom art. It also fixes the file picker’s extension filters to appear when selecting Library custom art. Also for Linux users, the new Steam Client update addresses an issue that made media pre-caching files to be re-downloaded when updating the graphics drivers and fixes the ability to add non-Steam shortcuts with spaces in the path.
Today in Techrights
