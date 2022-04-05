IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers Hybrid work: Best practices in times of uncertainty Thanks to the pandemic and its direct implications on the workforce, the CIO role is more difficult than ever. From the first lockdown to today’s slow and strategic reopening, industry conditions have been anything but favorable or predictable. For this reason, leaders should take a targeted approach to managing hybrid work systems. Let’s explore some ways to take control of the current unpredictable outlook and best position your organization for success.

A practical solution to cloudify the network edge: Why containers, white-box devices and SD-WAN are ideal Containers, software-defined wide area networking, cloud edge communications, and white-box devices Containerized Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) on white-box x86 platforms offers a higher degree of flexibility and similar performance when compared to dedicated bare-metal solutions — especially when the goal is to deliver dynamic edge compute solutions with greater security capabilities.

Developer tools rebrand, say farewell to CodeReady name | Red Hat Developer We've updated the names of these tools to be more descriptive based on user feedback. We have received positive responses on the new naming and their aligned target users and use cases. Read on for a quick overview of these offerings, plus enhancements in the latest major releases.

How to organize JFR data with recording labels in Cryostat 2.1 | Red Hat Developer With the tech preview release of Cryostat 2.1, users can attach metadata or custom labels to JDK flight recordings that monitor containerized Java applications, and can manage those recordings using Cryostat. Recording labels can identify recordings in queries and perform actions on multiple recordings containing the same label. This article shows how to add and edit metadata labels on your JDK flight recordings, including the recordings managed through automated rules.

How collaborative commons and open organization principles align [Ed: Crude openwashing] I have read Jeremy Rifkin's book The Zero Marginal Cost Society: The Internet of Things, the Collaborative Commons, and the Eclipse of Capitalism, which has a strong connection to open organization principles, particularly community building. Rifkin also writes about the future of green energy generation and energy use in logistics. This is the first of three articles in this series. In this article I'll talk about collaborative commons. In the next, I'll talk about its impact on energy production and supply. In the last article, I will look at other economic systems like logistics. Rifkin believes that the capitalist economy is slowly passing, and the collaborative commons is increasing in importance in the global economy resulting in a part capitalist market and part collaborative commons (like Open Organization Communities). Within these collaborative commons are "social impact-focused organizations" that Laura Hilliger and Heather Leson wrote about in their articles on these organizations. Rifkin thinks these commons are finding synergies where they can add value to one another, while benefiting themselves. At other times, they are deeply adversarial, each attempting to absorb or replace the other.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 Available to Download - LinuxStoney Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 Available to Download, Following the announcement of the release of RHEL 9, Red Hat published the release Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 . Installation builds have been prepared for the x86_64, s390x (IBM System z), ppc64le, and Aarch64 architectures, but are available for download only to registered Red Hat Customer Portal users. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 rpm packages are distributed through Git repository CentOS The 8.x branch, which will be supported until at least 2029, develops in accordance with the development cycle, which implies the formation of releases every six months at a predetermined time.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 Distribution Introduced - LinuxStoney Red Hat has released the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 distribution . Ready-made installation images will soon be available to download to registered users of the Red Hat Customer Portal (you can also use iso images CentOS Stream 9 The release is built for the x86_64, s390x (IBM System z), ppc64le, and Aarch64 (ARM64) architectures. The sources for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 rpm packages are located in Git repository CentOS In accordance with the 10-year support cycle for the RHEL 9 distribution, it will be maintained until 2032. Updates for RHEL 7 will continue to be released until June 30, 2024, RHEL 8 until May 31, 2029. The Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 distribution is notable for its move to a more open development process. Unlike previous branches, the CentOS Stream 9 . CentOS Stream is positioned as an upstream project for RHEL, enabling third-party participants to control the preparation of packages for RHEL, propose their changes and influence decisions. Previously, a snapshot of one of the Fedora releases was used as the basis for a new RHEL branch, which was finalized and stabilized behind closed doors, without the ability to control the development progress and decisions made. Now based on the Fedora snapshot, with the participation of the community, the CentOS Stream branch is being formed, in which preparatory work is carried out and the basis for a new significant branch of RHEL is formed.

Nest with Fedora: Call for proposals and sponsors – Fedora Community Blog As we celebrate Fedora Linux 36 with the upcoming Release Party, we are also looking forward to our next virtual event: Nest with Fedora. As I mentioned in my last update, the 2022 edition of our annual contributor conference will be our third virtual Nest paired with Fedora Hatches (local in person meetups). A big thanks to Fedorans for showing up with seven proposals for Hatches all across the world! Furthermore, I am excited to announce that the Nest with Fedora call for proposals and sponsors is now open. You’ll also notice a new Fedora mascot in the banner for this post, a wonderfully Fedorable design developed by intern Jess Chitas. Introducing Colúr, inspired by the Nest logo and named with the Gaelic word for pigeon. The Design Team was inspired by wordplay because Colúr sounds similar to the word color in English and he is a comprised of all the Fedora colors! Welcome, Colúr!

14 Open-source Text To Speech TTS apps and libraries In 1961, physicist John Larry Kelly, Jr and his colleague Louis Gerstman used an IBM 704 computer to synthesize speech, an event among the most prominent in the history of Bell Labs.