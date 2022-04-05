Python Programming Leftovers
An overview of structural pattern matching for Python [LWN.net]
Python's match statement, which provides a long-sought C-like switch statement—though it is far more than that—has now been part of the language for more than six months. One of the authors of the series of Python Enhancement Proposals (PEPs) that described the feature, Brandt Bucher, came to PyCon 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah to talk about the feature. He gave an overview of its history, some of its many-faceted abilities, a bit about how it was implemented, and some thoughts on its future, in a presentation on April 29, which was the first day of talks for the conference.
Bucher said that he was studying computer engineering when he encountered Python, which made him realize that he liked developing software a lot more than he liked designing hardware. He got involved in Python core development during that time and has been a core developer for the language for nearly two years at this point. He is now working for Microsoft on the Faster CPython team, though his biggest project to date has been the work on shepherding and implementing structural pattern matching (i.e. match), much of which was done while he was working for Research Affiliates.
Modern Python performance considerations [LWN.net]
There is a lot of work going on right now on speeding up Python; Kevin Modzelewski gave a presentation at PyCon 2022 on some of that work. Much of it has implications for Python programmers in terms of how to best take advantage of these optimizations in their code. He gave an overview of some of the projects, the kinds of optimizations being worked on, and provided some benchmarks to give a general idea of how much faster various Python implementations are getting—and which operations are most affected.
Modzelewski works at Anaconda on the Pyston "optimized Python interpreter". He wanted to focus on "modern Python" in the talk; there are lots of tips about how to speed up Python code available, but many of those are "not quite as useful anymore". There are some new tips, however, that can be used with these up and coming optimized implementations, which he wanted to talk about.
Geometric Mean Pandas
Working with the python programming language makes everything simple and easier. The python programming language was designed to make the developer’s life easier, which is why even novice and beginner python developers fall in love with programming and development. It is one of the best programming languages for data analysis. Moreover, the python programming language provides libraries that can perform mathematical and statistical computation.
Geometric means is one of the python pandas functions that is used to calculate the geometric mean of a given set of numbers, list, or DataFrame. This article is designed to demonstrate how to find the geometric mean using pandas in Python.
Pandas to LaTeX
If you are new to the Python programming language, you may not be familiar with the user-friendly behavior of the language. Python is not just user-friendly but extremely popular and can be used for many general purposes. However, the python programming language has not been developed for statistical analysis or graphic designing; with time, it has immensely been used in analyzing data and experimenting and computing statistics. Hence it offers various types of libraries for almost every use case.
Pandas is one of python’s most popular and general-purpose libraries that is used as a manipulation tool and data analysis. Using Pandas, we can perform various functions and can export, load, or save different formats, which include, LaTeX, Excel, CSV, etc. In this article, we will discuss how to get the DataFrame in the form of a latex document.
Python Print Numpy Array with Precision
Numpy is a Python package that is used to do scientific computations. It offers high-performance multidimensional arrays as well as the tools needed to work with them. A NumPy array is a tuple of positive integers that indexes a grid of values (of the same type). Numpy arrays are quick and simple to grasp, and they allow users to do calculations across vast arrays.
NumPy has a wide range of methods that can be used in various situations. Set_printoptions() is an example of a numerical range-based function. The set_printoptions() function in Python is used to control how floating-point numbers, arrays, and other NumPy objects are printed. The set_printoptions() method will be discussed in-depth and with examples in this article.
