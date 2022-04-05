Games: Steam, XIVLauncher, CurseForge, Wolfire, and More
-
Steam Deck gets per-app performance profiles, hardware survey and loads more
Another absolutely huge update for the Steam Deck just landed, with Valve clearly taking on lots of feedback to make it the best handheld gaming device around.
-
Humble put up a 'Handheld PC Power Bundle' of games ready for Steam Deck
Got a Steam Deck or another handheld PC? Well, this latest one is just for you. Humble have put up a Handheld PC Power Bundle of games.
-
XIVLauncher now on Linux, gets FINAL FANTASY XIV Online running on Steam Deck
While the newer official launcher for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online is incredibly problematic with Steam Play Proton, a third-party launcher has recently come to Linux to help with that.
-
Little Inferno gets a newer Linux port, and improved Steam Deck compatibility
Little Inferno, a 2012 classic from Tomorrow Corporation recently put up a fresh upgrade to keep it looking good. One of the early Linux ports, it seems it's had a bit of extra love lately. A popular game back when it originally released and it has an Overwhelmingly Positive user rating on Steam.
-
Retro Commander is a free-ish new RTS that brings on the nostalgia
Retro Commander from developer Noble Master is a free to play RTS that just landed on Steam in Early Access, and so far it seems to be pretty great and fills me up with nostalgia. Growing up with the likes of Dune 2, Total Annihilation, Red Alert I'm always on the lookout for new classic-styled base-building strategy games like this. So far, it seems like Retro Commander might hit the mark.
-
CurseForge modding client comes to Linux in Alpha, only supports WoW for now
CurseForge, the popular game modding client, has now officially released an early Alpha version for Linux. Since it's early, and they're starting slow, for now it only supports mods / addons for World of Warcraft (Wine) although they do have plans to continue expanding it. A bit of an odd one to start with though don't you think?
-
Wolfire versus Valve antitrust lawsuit to continue
After it seeming like Valve might have won in the lawsuit from Wolfire Game, the story appears to be far from over.
-
