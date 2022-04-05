today's howtos
-
Animate Your Robot In Blender
You’ve built a robot crammed full of servos and now you settle down for the fun part, programming your new dancing animatronic bear! The pain in your life is just beginning. Imagine that you decide the dancing bear should raise it’s arm. If you simply set a servo position, the motor will slew into place as fast as it can. What you need is an animation, and preferably with smooth acceleration.
-
How To Install XFCE Desktop on Fedora 35 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install XFCE Desktop on Fedora 35. For those of you who didn’t know, XFCE is a free and open-source desktop environment for Linux and Unix-like operating systems. It aims to be fast and low on system resources, while still being visually appealing and user friendly.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the XFCE desktop environment on a Fedora 35.
-
How to Encrypt a Large File with OpenSSL in Linux
File encryption relates to the provision of security to user/system files residing on a media device like a hard drive or USB drive. For such files to be encrypted, they need to be in a stored state such that no process or program is actively accessing/working on them. Encrypted files are stored locally and therefore discouraged from being sent over a network.
When a file is encrypted, and data needs to be added to it, it is temporarily decrypted until the said user/program finishes writing and/or reading data and afterward encrypted again. The sole purpose of encrypting files is to prevent unauthorized reading, writing, copying, and/or deletion of the targeted files.
OpenSSL is a software library that provides secure communication between applications over a configured network. Most HTTPS websites and internet servers make use of this software library to prevent eavesdropping and also to identify the parties they are communicating with on the other side of the network.
-
How to manage tuning profiles in Linux | Enable Sysadmin
Tuned is a Linux feature that monitors a system and optimizes its performance under certain workloads. Tuned uses profiles to do this. A profile is a set of rules that defines certain system parameters such as disk settings, kernel parameters, network optimization settings, and many other aspects of the system.
-
5 reasons to use sudo on Linux | Opensource.com
Here are five security reasons to switch to the Linux sudo command. Download our sudo cheat sheet for more tips.
-
Setting up a secure shared development environment with LXD | Ubuntu
The past month has been exciting, with both LXD 5.0 LTS and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS being launched. Both of these have brought a number of great new features for developers and enthusiasts of the Ubuntu ecosystem. One such interesting new feature is the multi-user setup in LXD, significantly improving the development experience and security when using a shared development environment or workstation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 483 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
14 Open-source Text To Speech TTS apps and libraries
In 1961, physicist John Larry Kelly, Jr and his colleague Louis Gerstman used an IBM 704 computer to synthesize speech, an event among the most prominent in the history of Bell Labs.
Latest Steam Client Update Improves the File Picker on Linux and Fixes Many Bugs
For GNU/Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the file picker by adding home and mounted drive paths to the file picker quick bar, as well as the ability for the file picker to remember the previous location when selecting Library custom art. It also fixes the file picker’s extension filters to appear when selecting Library custom art. Also for Linux users, the new Steam Client update addresses an issue that made media pre-caching files to be re-downloaded when updating the graphics drivers and fixes the ability to add non-Steam shortcuts with spaces in the path.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 hour 55 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
8 hours 34 min ago
8 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 54 min ago
11 hours 57 min ago
17 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 37 min ago