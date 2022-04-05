today's leftovers
-
Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2022 Edition
Microsoft today released updates to fix at least 74 separate security problems in its Windows operating systems and related software. This month’s patch batch includes fixes for seven “critical” flaws, as well as a zero-day vulnerability that affects all supported versions of Windows.
-
Interview With Benedict Jones – Traced
Benedict Jones: With a longstanding passion for cybersecurity, I would often burn the midnight oil while researching novel and emerging threats. Through this obsession for research, Matt Boddy, Traced CTO and Co-Founder, and I observed a significant rise in both sophistication and quantity of mobile-borne cyber threats like phishing, malware, and network attacks. While there were some solutions designed to protect businesses against them, they were being rejected in the market due to three main reasons:
-
Lanner’s Falcon H8 AI accelerator card powered by Hailo 8 AI processors
Hailo and Lanner Electronics launched a cost efficient PCIe accelerator card called the Falcon H8. The device is designed to enable legacy devices such as NVRs, Edge AI boxes, Industrial PCs to efficiently run intensive workloads related to manufacturing, smart cities, retail, etc.
The Falcon H8 is capable of accommodating 4, 5 and 6 Hailo-8 AI processors to customize performance and cost effectiveness. Each Hailo-8 edge AI processor is capable of running 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS). Additionally, the Falcon H8 accelerator cards are available in commercial grade and industrial grade variations (-40 – 85C).
-
Get kids coding and learning electronics with Raspberry Pi Pico
Since the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller in 2021, we have seen people all over the world come up with creative Pico-based inventions.
-
Red Hat makes OpenShift a key part of its edge initiative [Ed: Buzzwords. Yes, Red Hat pays The Register. Hence the puff pieces.]
Red Hat is targeting edge deployments with fresh features across a portfolio based around containerized software deployments that build on its Enterprise Linux and OpenShift application platform.
The push is aimed at helping customers adapt to the complexity of edge computing and speed deployments, the company said. Red Hat is now extending this with capabilities to help manage systems across the network, from the datacenter to the edge.
With OpenShift a key part of its edge initiative, Red Hat announced at its Summit this week that it has made available zero-touch provisioning for Red Hat OpenShift 4.10, the recently released version of its application platform based around containers and Kubernetes.
-
JWMDesk and PupControl PETs bumped
Easy has PupControl 3.4.0.2, based on 3.4 with some small tweaks for EasyOS. Today I found a bug, clicked on "Desktop -> Desktop Wallpaper" and nothing happened.
I created /usr/local/PupControl/defaultapps/wallpaper, to run 'qwallpaper'. That did the trick. It looks like scripts under that 'defaultapps' folder get automatically created; however, pre-creating one of them seems OK.
PupControl is now version 3.4.0.3.
-
Godot Engine - Dev snapshot: Godot 4.0 alpha 8
Another fortnight, another alpha snapshot of the development branch, this time with 4.0 alpha 8! It includes notably Text-to-Speech support on all platforms (as a feature for games/applications, the Godot editor itself doesn't make use of it for now), and a refactoring of the module/extension initialization levels to allow more flexibility for third-party code.
See past alpha releases for details (alpha 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7).
Be aware that during the alpha stage the engine is still not feature-complete or stable. There will likely be breaking changes between this release and the first beta release. Only the beta will mark the so-called "feature freeze".
As such, we do not recommend porting existing projects to this and other upcoming alpha releases unless you are prepared to do it again to fix future incompatibilities. However, if you can port some existing projects and demos to the new version, that may provide a lot of useful information about critical issues still left to fix.
Most importantly: Make backups before opening any existing project in Godot 4.0 alpha builds. There is no easy way back once a project has been (partially) converted.
-
IBM/Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
14 Open-source Text To Speech TTS apps and libraries
In 1961, physicist John Larry Kelly, Jr and his colleague Louis Gerstman used an IBM 704 computer to synthesize speech, an event among the most prominent in the history of Bell Labs.
Latest Steam Client Update Improves the File Picker on Linux and Fixes Many Bugs
For GNU/Linux users, the new Steam Client update improves the file picker by adding home and mounted drive paths to the file picker quick bar, as well as the ability for the file picker to remember the previous location when selecting Library custom art. It also fixes the file picker’s extension filters to appear when selecting Library custom art. Also for Linux users, the new Steam Client update addresses an issue that made media pre-caching files to be re-downloaded when updating the graphics drivers and fixes the ability to add non-Steam shortcuts with spaces in the path.
