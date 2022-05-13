Security Leftovers DEA Investigating Breach of Law Enforcement Data Portal The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it is investigating reports that hackers gained unauthorized access to an agency portal that taps into 16 different federal law enforcement databases. KrebsOnSecurity has learned the alleged compromise is tied to a cybercrime and online harassment community that routinely impersonates police and government officials to harvest personal information on their targets.

Finland should brace for Russian cyber attacks, Traficom says [iophk: Windows TCO] Finland's possible Nato membership application may increase cybersecurity threats from Russia, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom warns. Referring to events including a wave of cyber attacks in Estonia some 15 years ago in the wake of the removal of a Soviet soldier statue in Tallinn, Traficom's cybersecurity director Sauli Pahlman said that an increase in such attacks by Russia is very likely.

Discord QR Code Phishing QR codes have been in the news recently, and for good reason; we've spent years honing our suspicious link recognition instincts, only for them to be utterly sidestepped by our QR code scanning obsession. This has given rise to new versions of familiar old attacks with terrible names like "quishing". Today, we're going to be looking at how scammers are exploiting Discord's QR code login feature.

SQ Feature Comparison With GPG The GnuPG command line tool gpg is the most popular implementation of the OpenPGP specification. The Sequoia PGP project produces the corresponding sq tool, and that tool is very much in its early stages. In the long run, we want sq to become so capable it has a comparable feature set to gpg. This blog post is a comparison of what the two tools can do. This comparison is not a detailed feature comparison table, comparing option to option and command to command. Such a comparison would be interesting, but not necessarily meaningful: the two programs have such different approaches that a comparison table is hard to produce, and would be hard to make sense of. Thus, the approach taken here is to describe both programs at a higher level. The goal of this exercise is to get an actionable list of changes to sq to make it better suited as an everyday tool for cryptography. The comparison is meant to be a short-cut to extensive user studies. The comparison is divided into four parts: a short description of gpg, and of sq, a discussion of the differences, and a list of concrete proposals for changing sq. For this blog post, we assume the reader has at least a basic understanding of OpenPGP.

today's howtos How to Install and Set Up Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS Pop!_OS is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. If you are looking for an easy and stable linux distribution to use it daily then pop!_os it's a great choice. In this tutorial you will learn how to install Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS on your computer.

Setting up Sound in FreeBSD 13 - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials In this article, I am going to go through the process of setting up sound in FreeBSD (13.1-RC6, to be precise). All of the credits goes to the FreeBSD Handbook. I am merely just documenting the process.

@font-face fun times I’m currently a member of the Chinese Text Layout Task Force | 中文排版需求, and we have monthly calls to discuss issues and work related to the Requirements for Chinese Text Layout. There were a number of interesting things discussed in the most recent one, enough for me to want to write about them.

The European Rail Traffic Management System The ERTMS is one of those technical things rail nerds and industry insiders hear about every few years, but it never seems to go anywhere. It’s been off the rails. It hasn’t got traction. It’s been station-ary. Engines. Integrating Europe’s railways into one cohesive, interoperable network with common signalling, communication, electrical, and management systems sounds great; even inevitable. Europe has integrated in other areas, so it stands to reason transport would also benefit, both for passengers and freight.