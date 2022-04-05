Programming Leftovers Three packages that port the tidyverse to Python As I’ve been saying every year for the past seven years or so, I am learning Python. (It’s been a journey.) Python packages like pandas have several ways to work with data. There are several options for indexing, slicing, etc. They have a lot of flexibility but also a lot of conventions to remember. I am familiar with the grammar of the tidyverse, which provides a consistent set of verbs to solve common data manipulation challenges. I investigated ways to port tidyverse-like verbs to Python (hopefully making Python a little easier to grasp). Here are three packages that do just that.

Programming Style Influences In programming, in contrast, we rarely talk about our influences, other than a frequently expressed allegiance to a single programming language. This seems a shame to me, because it denies new people to our field helpful pointers to programmers and systems whose style might be a useful influence. As a modest attempt to rectify this situation, I'm going to show how one particular system, OpenBSD, has had a big influence on my programming style over time. It's far from the only system that's influenced me – not to mention various programmers and communities who've also been an influence [1] – but I need something concrete to use as an example.

Modernizing AWK, a 45-year old language, by adding CSV support Why do we need this in the first place? Unfortunately standard AWK doesn’t have a way to handle CSV files with quoted fields, which is very important for processing real-world CSV files.

Security Leftovers DEA Investigating Breach of Law Enforcement Data Portal The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it is investigating reports that hackers gained unauthorized access to an agency portal that taps into 16 different federal law enforcement databases. KrebsOnSecurity has learned the alleged compromise is tied to a cybercrime and online harassment community that routinely impersonates police and government officials to harvest personal information on their targets.

Finland should brace for Russian cyber attacks, Traficom says [iophk: Windows TCO] Finland's possible Nato membership application may increase cybersecurity threats from Russia, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom warns. Referring to events including a wave of cyber attacks in Estonia some 15 years ago in the wake of the removal of a Soviet soldier statue in Tallinn, Traficom's cybersecurity director Sauli Pahlman said that an increase in such attacks by Russia is very likely.

Discord QR Code Phishing QR codes have been in the news recently, and for good reason; we've spent years honing our suspicious link recognition instincts, only for them to be utterly sidestepped by our QR code scanning obsession. This has given rise to new versions of familiar old attacks with terrible names like "quishing". Today, we're going to be looking at how scammers are exploiting Discord's QR code login feature.

SQ Feature Comparison With GPG The GnuPG command line tool gpg is the most popular implementation of the OpenPGP specification. The Sequoia PGP project produces the corresponding sq tool, and that tool is very much in its early stages. In the long run, we want sq to become so capable it has a comparable feature set to gpg. This blog post is a comparison of what the two tools can do. This comparison is not a detailed feature comparison table, comparing option to option and command to command. Such a comparison would be interesting, but not necessarily meaningful: the two programs have such different approaches that a comparison table is hard to produce, and would be hard to make sense of. Thus, the approach taken here is to describe both programs at a higher level. The goal of this exercise is to get an actionable list of changes to sq to make it better suited as an everyday tool for cryptography. The comparison is meant to be a short-cut to extensive user studies. The comparison is divided into four parts: a short description of gpg, and of sq, a discussion of the differences, and a list of concrete proposals for changing sq. For this blog post, we assume the reader has at least a basic understanding of OpenPGP.