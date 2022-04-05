Games: Stellaris 3.4, Steam Deck, and More
-
Stellaris 3.4 'Cepheus' and Stellaris: Overlord out now
Paradox Interactive has released the major Stellaris: Overlord expansion, along with a free Stellaris 3.4 version update. Let's go over what's new.
-
Save the Bees on May 20 with the release of APICO
Probably one of the most important creatures on Earth and now you'll be looking after them in APICO on May 20, 2022. Developed by the brotherly duo that is TNgineers, along with publishing from Whitethorn Games, this is the next big cozy indie game you need to keep on your radar.
-
Uh oh, Gunlocked is like Vampire Survivors in space and just as absorbing
Have you burned out on Vampire Survivors and want something new? Or perhaps you just prefer spaceships? Gunlocked is here to give you more action.
-
Core Keeper gets dedicated servers, upcoming Sunken Sea Biome sounds huge
Core Keeper is another big indie hit and for good reason, it's a total gem and it's expanding to become a lot bigger.
-
Get an early look at The Garden Path with a few copies left on itch.io
The Garden Path is an upcoming casual chilled-out life sim that looks gorgeous. Now you can get access to it with the early bird limited access system on itch.io.
-
The Jackbox Party Starter coming this 'Summer' with more localization
The Jackbox Party Starter has been announced to launch this "Summer", which will be the perfect entry to get the party started with more languages supported.
-
Steam Deck gets per-app performance profiles, hardware survey and loads more
Another absolutely huge update for the Steam Deck just landed, with Valve clearly taking on lots of feedback to make it the best handheld gaming device around.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 407 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 8 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 59 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago
20 hours 34 min ago
20 hours 42 min ago
23 hours 54 min ago