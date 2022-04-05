Moosync - music player
The developer has made it very easy to install this program. The project’s GitHub repository hosts packages for Ubuntu/Debian, Arch and Arch-based distros.
If you’re running a different distro, we recommend using the project’s AppImage. AppImage is a universal software format for distributing portable software on Linux without needing superuser permissions to install the application.
AppImage doesn’t really install software. It’s a compressed image with all the dependencies and libraries needed to run the desired software.
As Moosync is open source software, you can compile the source code.
