ONLYOFFICE Docs v7.1 released: ARM compatibility, PDF to DOCX conversion, Print preview in spreadsheets and more
The developers of ONLYOFFICE Docs, an open-source office suite, have released a new version of their software. Version 7.1 comes with a lot of useful improvements in text documents, spreadsheets, presentations and fillable forms. Let’s have a quick look at what’s new around the office suite.
Starting from version 7.1, all the editions of ONLYOFFICE Docs (Community, Enterprise and Developer) are compatible with the ARM architecture that offers high performance, energy efficiency and integrated security.
The ARM-compatible version of the office suite is available as a separate build and comes with several installation options, including Docker images, deb and rpm packages.
