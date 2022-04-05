today's howtos
How to Install and Set Up Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS
Pop!_OS is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. If you are looking for an easy and stable linux distribution to use it daily then pop!_os it's a great choice.
In this tutorial you will learn how to install Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS on your computer.
Setting up Sound in FreeBSD 13 - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials
In this article, I am going to go through the process of setting up sound in FreeBSD (13.1-RC6, to be precise). All of the credits goes to the FreeBSD Handbook. I am merely just documenting the process.
@font-face fun times
I’m currently a member of the Chinese Text Layout Task Force | 中文排版需求, and we have monthly calls to discuss issues and work related to the Requirements for Chinese Text Layout. There were a number of interesting things discussed in the most recent one, enough for me to want to write about them.
The European Rail Traffic Management System
The ERTMS is one of those technical things rail nerds and industry insiders hear about every few years, but it never seems to go anywhere. It’s been off the rails. It hasn’t got traction. It’s been station-ary. Engines.
Integrating Europe’s railways into one cohesive, interoperable network with common signalling, communication, electrical, and management systems sounds great; even inevitable. Europe has integrated in other areas, so it stands to reason transport would also benefit, both for passengers and freight.
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers
