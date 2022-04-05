Programming Leftovers
Three packages that port the tidyverse to Python
As I’ve been saying every year for the past seven years or so, I am learning Python. (It’s been a journey.)
Python packages like pandas have several ways to work with data. There are several options for indexing, slicing, etc. They have a lot of flexibility but also a lot of conventions to remember.
I am familiar with the grammar of the tidyverse, which provides a consistent set of verbs to solve common data manipulation challenges. I investigated ways to port tidyverse-like verbs to Python (hopefully making Python a little easier to grasp).
Here are three packages that do just that.
Programming Style Influences
In programming, in contrast, we rarely talk about our influences, other than a frequently expressed allegiance to a single programming language. This seems a shame to me, because it denies new people to our field helpful pointers to programmers and systems whose style might be a useful influence.
As a modest attempt to rectify this situation, I'm going to show how one particular system, OpenBSD, has had a big influence on my programming style over time. It's far from the only system that's influenced me – not to mention various programmers and communities who've also been an influence [1] – but I need something concrete to use as an example.
Modernizing AWK, a 45-year old language, by adding CSV support
Why do we need this in the first place? Unfortunately standard AWK doesn’t have a way to handle CSV files with quoted fields, which is very important for processing real-world CSV files.
