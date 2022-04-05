Devices and Open Hardware leftovers
Pine fun - Telephony (Roger, Roger?)
In this article we will describe how we enabled basic telephony support on the Pinephone.
64 megapixel 'Hawk-Eye' brings high-res imaging to the Pi
Well, the new 64MP 'Hawk-Eye' Pi camera takes the same autofocus system and straps it to an ultra-high-res 64 megapixel sensor (rumored to be Sony's excellent IMX686), then glues it to a board that fits in most places the official Pi Camera Module goes.
moteus r4.11
This revision supports two alternate footprints for the CAN-FD transceiver to better support component availability and refines the power stage for the DRV8353 gate driver. moteus r4.8 was the first version to use the DRV8353 because of, once again, component availability issues. However, it was developed on a very abbreviated schedule. With r4.11 the EMI is much improved over r4.8 and r4.5, and the efficiency is much better than r4.8 at all input voltages and PWM frequencies.
Fast bitset decoding using Intel AVX-512
Intel latest processors have new instruction sets (AVX-512) that are quite powerful. In this instance, it allows to do the decoding without any branch and with few instructions. The key is the vpcompressd instruction and its corresponding C/C++ Intel function (_mm512_mask_compressstoreu_epi32). What it does is that given up to 16 integers, it only selects the ones corresponding to a bit set in a bitset. Thus given the array 0,1,2,3….16 and given the bitset 0b111010, you would generate the output 1,3,4,6. The function does not tell you how many relevant values are written out, but you can just count the number of ones, and conveniently, we have a fast instruction for that, available through the _popcnt64 function. So the following code sequence would process 16-bit masks and write them out to a pointer (base_ptr).
Faster bitset decoding using Intel AVX-512
At least two readers (Kim Walisch and Jatin Bhateja) pointed out that you could do better if you used the very latest AVX-512 instructions available on Intel processors with the Ice Lake or Tiger Lake microarchitectures. These processors support VBMI2 instructions including the vpcompressb instruction and its corresponding intrinsics (such as _mm512_maskz_compress_epi8). What this instruction does is take a 64-bit word and a 64-byte register, and it outputs (in packed manner) only the bytes corresponding to set bits in the 64-bit word. Thus if you use as the 64-bit word the value 0b11011 and you provide a 64-byte register with the values 0,1,2,3,4… you will get as a result 0,1,3,4. That is, the instruction effectively does the decoding already, with the caveat that it will only write bytes. In practice, you often want the indexes as 32-bit integers. Thankfully, you can go from packed bytes to packed 32-bit integers easily. One possibility is to extract successive 128-bit subwords (using the vextracti32x4 instruction or its intrinsic _mm512_extracti32x4_epi32), and expand them (using the vpmovzxbd instruction or its intrinsic _mm512_cvtepu8_epi32). You get the following result: [...]
Teaching with Raspberry Pi Pico in the computing classroom
Raspberry Pi Pico is a low-cost microcontroller that can be connected to another computer to be programmed using MicroPython. We think it’s a great tool for exploring physical computing in classrooms and coding clubs. Pico has been available since last year, amid school closures, reopenings, isolation periods, and restrictions for students and teachers. Recently, I spoke to some teachers in England about how their reception of Raspberry Pi Pico, and how they have found using it to teach physical computing to their learners.
Summer Sale on Librem 14 Laptops
Looking for the best time to order your Librem 14 laptop? Librem 14 is one of the most secure laptops we’ve built so far. The laptop is designed chip-by-chip, line-by-line, to respect your rights to privacy, security, and freedom. Standard orders ship within 10 days. All you have to do is enter the coupon code, L14SUMMER in the ‘Promotion Code’ box, at this link, to claim $100 off on your final order.
Advantech, Canonical Boost Security and Edge Features in UNO Embedded Automation Platform with Pre-Loaded Ubuntu and Ubuntu Core 20
Advantech, leading provider of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and automation technology, has announced its industry-proven UNO Embedded Automation Computer platform now has enhanced security and edge features with the pre-installation of Canonical’s Ubuntu Operating System (OS). Advantech’s UNO-2271G-V2 Edge IoT gateway is pre-loaded and certified for Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Core 20 to streamline time-to-market for users, while also offering top-of-the-line security.
A growing Advantech and Canonical collaboration means deployment-ready IoT devices are more market accessible and ensure developers have the best out-of-the-box Ubuntu experience. The rapid growth of IoT technologies comes with massive amounts of data from numerous systems and devices. This brings challenges in collection, storage, latency, and resiliency when relying only on the cloud.
