Devices and Open Hardware leftovers

Friday 13th of May 2022 09:38:33 AM Filed under
Hardware

  • Pine fun - Telephony (Roger, Roger?)

    In this article we will describe how we enabled basic telephony support on the Pinephone.

  • 64 megapixel 'Hawk-Eye' brings high-res imaging to the Pi

    Well, the new 64MP 'Hawk-Eye' Pi camera takes the same autofocus system and straps it to an ultra-high-res 64 megapixel sensor (rumored to be Sony's excellent IMX686), then glues it to a board that fits in most places the official Pi Camera Module goes.

  • moteus r4.11

    This revision supports two alternate footprints for the CAN-FD transceiver to better support component availability and refines the power stage for the DRV8353 gate driver. moteus r4.8 was the first version to use the DRV8353 because of, once again, component availability issues. However, it was developed on a very abbreviated schedule. With r4.11 the EMI is much improved over r4.8 and r4.5, and the efficiency is much better than r4.8 at all input voltages and PWM frequencies.

  • Fast bitset decoding using Intel AVX-512

    Intel latest processors have new instruction sets (AVX-512) that are quite powerful. In this instance, it allows to do the decoding without any branch and with few instructions. The key is the vpcompressd instruction and its corresponding C/C++ Intel function (_mm512_mask_compressstoreu_epi32). What it does is that given up to 16 integers, it only selects the ones corresponding to a bit set in a bitset. Thus given the array 0,1,2,3….16 and given the bitset 0b111010, you would generate the output 1,3,4,6. The function does not tell you how many relevant values are written out, but you can just count the number of ones, and conveniently, we have a fast instruction for that, available through the _popcnt64 function. So the following code sequence would process 16-bit masks and write them out to a pointer (base_ptr).

  • Faster bitset decoding using Intel AVX-512

    At least two readers (Kim Walisch and Jatin Bhateja) pointed out that you could do better if you used the very latest AVX-512 instructions available on Intel processors with the Ice Lake or Tiger Lake microarchitectures. These processors support VBMI2 instructions including the vpcompressb instruction and its corresponding intrinsics (such as _mm512_maskz_compress_epi8). What this instruction does is take a 64-bit word and a 64-byte register, and it outputs (in packed manner) only the bytes corresponding to set bits in the 64-bit word. Thus if you use as the 64-bit word the value 0b11011 and you provide a 64-byte register with the values 0,1,2,3,4… you will get as a result 0,1,3,4. That is, the instruction effectively does the decoding already, with the caveat that it will only write bytes. In practice, you often want the indexes as 32-bit integers. Thankfully, you can go from packed bytes to packed 32-bit integers easily. One possibility is to extract successive 128-bit subwords (using the vextracti32x4 instruction or its intrinsic _mm512_extracti32x4_epi32), and expand them (using the vpmovzxbd instruction or its intrinsic _mm512_cvtepu8_epi32). You get the following result: [...]

  • Teaching with Raspberry Pi Pico in the computing classroom

    Raspberry Pi Pico is a low-cost microcontroller that can be connected to another computer to be programmed using MicroPython. We think it’s a great tool for exploring physical computing in classrooms and coding clubs. Pico has been available since last year, amid school closures, reopenings, isolation periods, and restrictions for students and teachers. Recently, I spoke to some teachers in England about how their reception of Raspberry Pi Pico, and how they have found using it to teach physical computing to their learners.

  • Summer Sale on Librem 14 Laptops

    Looking for the best time to order your Librem 14 laptop? Librem 14 is one of the most secure laptops we’ve built so far.  The laptop is designed chip-by-chip, line-by-line, to respect your rights to privacy, security, and freedom. Standard orders ship within 10 days. All you have to do is enter the coupon code, L14SUMMER in the ‘Promotion Code’ box, at this link, to claim $100 off on your final order.

  • Advantech, Canonical Boost Security and Edge Features in UNO Embedded Automation Platform with Pre-Loaded Ubuntu and Ubuntu Core 20

    Advantech, leading provider of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and automation technology, has announced its industry-proven UNO Embedded Automation Computer platform now has enhanced security and edge features with the pre-installation of Canonical’s Ubuntu Operating System (OS). Advantech’s UNO-2271G-V2 Edge IoT gateway is pre-loaded and certified for Ubuntu Desktop and Ubuntu Core 20 to streamline time-to-market for users, while also offering top-of-the-line security.

    A growing Advantech and Canonical collaboration means deployment-ready IoT devices are more market accessible and ensure developers have the best out-of-the-box Ubuntu experience. The rapid growth of IoT technologies comes with massive amounts of data from numerous systems and devices. This brings challenges in collection, storage, latency, and resiliency when relying only on the cloud.

Programming Leftovers

  • Three packages that port the tidyverse to Python

    As I’ve been saying every year for the past seven years or so, I am learning Python. (It’s been a journey.)

    Python packages like pandas have several ways to work with data. There are several options for indexing, slicing, etc. They have a lot of flexibility but also a lot of conventions to remember.

    I am familiar with the grammar of the tidyverse, which provides a consistent set of verbs to solve common data manipulation challenges. I investigated ways to port tidyverse-like verbs to Python (hopefully making Python a little easier to grasp).

    Here are three packages that do just that.

  • Programming Style Influences

    In programming, in contrast, we rarely talk about our influences, other than a frequently expressed allegiance to a single programming language. This seems a shame to me, because it denies new people to our field helpful pointers to programmers and systems whose style might be a useful influence.

    As a modest attempt to rectify this situation, I'm going to show how one particular system, OpenBSD, has had a big influence on my programming style over time. It's far from the only system that's influenced me – not to mention various programmers and communities who've also been an influence [1] – but I need something concrete to use as an example.

  • Modernizing AWK, a 45-year old language, by adding CSV support

    Why do we need this in the first place? Unfortunately standard AWK doesn’t have a way to handle CSV files with quoted fields, which is very important for processing real-world CSV files.

Security Leftovers

  • DEA Investigating Breach of Law Enforcement Data Portal

    The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it is investigating reports that hackers gained unauthorized access to an agency portal that taps into 16 different federal law enforcement databases. KrebsOnSecurity has learned the alleged compromise is tied to a cybercrime and online harassment community that routinely impersonates police and government officials to harvest personal information on their targets.

  • Finland should brace for Russian cyber attacks, Traficom says [iophk: Windows TCO]

    Finland's possible Nato membership application may increase cybersecurity threats from Russia, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom warns.

    Referring to events including a wave of cyber attacks in Estonia some 15 years ago in the wake of the removal of a Soviet soldier statue in Tallinn, Traficom's cybersecurity director Sauli Pahlman said that an increase in such attacks by Russia is very likely.

  • Discord QR Code Phishing

    QR codes have been in the news recently, and for good reason; we've spent years honing our suspicious link recognition instincts, only for them to be utterly sidestepped by our QR code scanning obsession. This has given rise to new versions of familiar old attacks with terrible names like "quishing". Today, we're going to be looking at how scammers are exploiting Discord's QR code login feature.

  • SQ Feature Comparison With GPG

    The GnuPG command line tool gpg is the most popular implementation of the OpenPGP specification. The Sequoia PGP project produces the corresponding sq tool, and that tool is very much in its early stages. In the long run, we want sq to become so capable it has a comparable feature set to gpg. This blog post is a comparison of what the two tools can do.

    This comparison is not a detailed feature comparison table, comparing option to option and command to command. Such a comparison would be interesting, but not necessarily meaningful: the two programs have such different approaches that a comparison table is hard to produce, and would be hard to make sense of. Thus, the approach taken here is to describe both programs at a higher level.

    The goal of this exercise is to get an actionable list of changes to sq to make it better suited as an everyday tool for cryptography. The comparison is meant to be a short-cut to extensive user studies.

    The comparison is divided into four parts: a short description of gpg, and of sq, a discussion of the differences, and a list of concrete proposals for changing sq.

    For this blog post, we assume the reader has at least a basic understanding of OpenPGP.

today's howtos

  • How to Install and Set Up Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS

    Pop!_OS is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. If you are looking for an easy and stable linux distribution to use it daily then pop!_os it's a great choice. In this tutorial you will learn how to install Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS on your computer.

  • Setting up Sound in FreeBSD 13 - Unix / Linux the admins Tutorials

    In this article, I am going to go through the process of setting up sound in FreeBSD (13.1-RC6, to be precise). All of the credits goes to the FreeBSD Handbook. I am merely just documenting the process.

  • @font-face fun times

    I’m currently a member of the Chinese Text Layout Task Force | 中文排版需求, and we have monthly calls to discuss issues and work related to the Requirements for Chinese Text Layout. There were a number of interesting things discussed in the most recent one, enough for me to want to write about them.

  • The European Rail Traffic Management System

    The ERTMS is one of those technical things rail nerds and industry insiders hear about every few years, but it never seems to go anywhere. It’s been off the rails. It hasn’t got traction. It’s been station-ary. Engines.

    Integrating Europe’s railways into one cohesive, interoperable network with common signalling, communication, electrical, and management systems sounds great; even inevitable. Europe has integrated in other areas, so it stands to reason transport would also benefit, both for passengers and freight.

Android Leftovers

