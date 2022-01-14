today's howtos
-
How to Install Icinga2 Monitoring Tool on OpenSUSE
Icinga is an open-source network monitoring tool that was initially created as a fork of the Nagios monitoring tool back in 2009.
Icinga checks the availability of servers and network devices such as switches and routers and sends a report to sysadmins about any failures or downtime. It also provides comprehensive data which can be visualized and used for reporting.
Its scalability and extensibility make it possible to monitor small and large network environments across several locations.
In this guide, you will learn how to install the Icinga network monitoring tool on OpenSUSE Linux.
-
How to install Xemu on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Xemu, Xbox Emulator, on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to Run a Linux Command Without Saving It in History
By default, every command that you execute on your terminal is stored by the shell (command interpreter) in a certain file called a history file or shell command history. In Bash (the most popular shell on Linux systems), by default, the number of commands persisted in the history is 1000, and some Linux distributions have 500.
-
How to Make Nested Directories in Linux Command Line
Creating nested directories when the parent directory does not exist is... impossible. But that also does not mean that you need to create the parent directory first and invoke mkdir again.
There is a faster way to achieve this; you can use the -p flag with mkdir command.
mkdir -p parent_dir/child_dir/nested_child_dir
Using the -p flag will let mkdir know that it is okay to make a parent directory if it does not exist yet, and then create a nested child directory.
-
How to install Composer on CentOS 9 Stream?
PHP Composer is a dependency manager for PHP. With this dependency manager, you will be able to manage the libraries that your web application requires.
One of the examples where the usefulness of Composer is best shown is when our project depends on many external libraries. Thanks to Composer, we will be able to add them, to eliminate them and to update them in a fast and simple way.
The operation of PHP Composer is quite similar to the one we give to the package managers for Linux, like APT or DNF.
-
How to Create Your Own Mail Server Using Modoboa in Ubuntu
The main reason for considering other mail servers like Modoboa over the likes of Gmail and Yahoo is the unlimited customization associated with your mailbox.
The Modoboa open-source mail server makes it possible to create a mailbox from a unique username and a registered domain name (username@domain-name.extension). Since Modoboa is written in Python, you will need the latest Python version installed on the Linux system intended to run/host this mail server.
-
How To Install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL is an open-source relational database management system. It is developed and supported by Oracle Corporation. MySQL is available on other platforms and operating systems including Linux, Unix, Mac, and Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the MySQL database server on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
Install FreePBX and Asterisk on Ubuntu 22.04
Today you will learn how to install FreePBX and Asterisk on Ubuntu 22.04
Asterisk is an Open-Source VOIP server to facilitate business, and other organizations’ communication in terms of Voice calls, Voicemail, call recording, interactive voice response, and conferencing calling.
The system is managed through a web browser where we create
-
Secureboot Signing With Your Own Key
First, we'll need some packages:
dnf install pesign mokutil keyutils
(Package names are the same on most major distros, though of course your package manager won't be the same.)
Next, we create a key for signing. This uses efikeygen, from the pesign project; I prefer efikeygen because it also creates an NSS database that will be useful for pesign later.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 539 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
NetworkManager 1.38 Released with IPv6 and Wi-Fi Hotspot Improvements, More
NetworkManager 1.38 release is here to further improve IPv6 support by preferring static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” over addresses from DHCPv6 and preferring the first static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” to make it consistent with IPv4. NetworkManager 1.38 also improves support for Wi-Fi hotspots by automatically assigning a stable random channel number if one is not manually selected by the user, adds support for the “throw” route type, and improves connectivity checks when the check endpoint address resolves to multiple addresses.
Software: diffoscope, Leon, Papercups, and Cockpit
today's howtos
today's leftovers (mostly programming)
Recent comments
1 min ago
43 min 59 sec ago
47 min 26 sec ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago