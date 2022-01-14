today's howtos
How to Set Timeout in cURL
cURL is an excellent tool for network communications, it stands for 'client URL.' Virtually every device uses cURL on the globe that connects to the Internet. The widest use of cURL is to download files from a remote server in the terminal.
The initial phase of connecting to a server for any sort of communication is waiting for a response. The delay can occur due to a large variety of reasons, some of them being load on the server, network bandwidth, latency, jitter etc.
If the delay is higher than what you would like to wait, you can specify a 'timeout' duration.
Install Third Party Software Using Fedy In Fedora - OSTechNix
The Fedora project will not include any package that doesn't comply with Fedora licensing policies in the official repositories. So, the Fedora users rely on third-party repositories like RPM Fusion to install propriety drivers, software and codecs that Fedora doesn't want to ship due to legal and licensing reasons. In this guide, we will see what is Fedy and how to install third-party software and multimedia codecs with Fedy in Fedora Linux operating systems.
How To Install LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, LEMP Stack is a combination of free, open source software. The acronym LEMP refers to the first letters of Linux (Operating system), Nginx Server, MariaDB (database software), and PHP components to build a viable general purpose web server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the LEMP Stack on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
An Ansible playbook for solving a new problem from scratch | Enable Sysadmin
Imagine you're in the middle of a cloud migration or a penetration test, and you have to enable an existing account on over 400 hosts as quickly as possible. It sounds like a big problem, but it can be easy with automation.
First things first. You must define the exact requirements you have for the task. This is the step that will help and guide your code for automation. Don't do this in code yet.
How to dual boot Linux and Windows | Digital Trends
Although Windows is the most widely supported operating system, Linux is a great alternative. Thankfully, you don't have to choose between them. In this guide, we're going to show you how to dual boot Linux and Windows to get the best of both worlds — whether that's with Windows 10 or the newer Windows 11.
NetworkManager 1.38 Released with IPv6 and Wi-Fi Hotspot Improvements, More
NetworkManager 1.38 release is here to further improve IPv6 support by preferring static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” over addresses from DHCPv6 and preferring the first static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” to make it consistent with IPv4. NetworkManager 1.38 also improves support for Wi-Fi hotspots by automatically assigning a stable random channel number if one is not manually selected by the user, adds support for the “throw” route type, and improves connectivity checks when the check endpoint address resolves to multiple addresses.
Software: diffoscope, Leon, Papercups, and Cockpit
today's howtos
today's leftovers (mostly programming)
