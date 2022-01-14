NetworkManager 1.38 Released with IPv6 and Wi-Fi Hotspot Improvements, More
NetworkManager 1.38 release is here to further improve IPv6 support by preferring static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” over addresses from DHCPv6 and preferring the first static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” to make it consistent with IPv4.
NetworkManager 1.38 also improves support for Wi-Fi hotspots by automatically assigning a stable random channel number if one is not manually selected by the user, adds support for the “throw” route type, and improves connectivity checks when the check endpoint address resolves to multiple addresses.
Software: diffoscope, Leon, Papercups, and Cockpit
-
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 212. This version includes the following changes:
* Add support for extracting vmlinuz/vmlinux Linux kernel images.
(Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#304)
* Some Python .pyc files report as "data", so support ".pyc" as a
fallback extension.
-
Leon is a next-generation open-source personal virtual assistant, that aims for providing a unique personalized experience.
The project is written using web technologies, and you can download, install it at your local machine or remote server.
Leon is the brain child of Louis Grenard, who is the lead developer on the project. The project now is a community based the development continues by several contributors.
-
Papercups is an open-source self-hosted live customer support tool web app written in Elixir language.
The project is currently is on stable state which can be used in production, however, it is also in maintenance mode, so don't expect new features in the near future.
-
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
today's howtos
-
On Linux, we have so many interesting applications that it would be very difficult to name them all. There are even web browsers like Firefox that are very popular and well known for being of general use, but there are others with certain particularities. Today, you will learn how to install Luakit Browser on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
ySQL version 8.0 is a free and open-source database system used by most web applications and sites on the Internet. Typically MySQL is part of the LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, Perl/Python/PHP) stack. MySQL heavily uses popular open-source software such as WordPress, MediaWiki, and others as a database storage engine. Let us see how to install MySQL server version 8.x on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux server, including settings up a new database, users and fine tuning server config.
-
User of Google Chrome or Chromium based web browser? Here are the workarounds if you found that double-clicking does not work for maximizing/restoring app window in Ubuntu Linux.
When double-clicking on the header bar of any app window, it should maximize or restore the application. However, it just changes the cursor to drag arrow and back then, nothing else happens in Ubuntu 22.04 with Chrome/Chromium.
-
When you want to point cloudflare nameservers to your working website with engintron you will have a technical issue with linking cloudflare with engintron.
Our technical support / server administrators at subwayhost worked to fix the issue after the request of many client’s to add cloudflare to our services.
-
The most difficult part in my recently started Windows to Linux migration, initiated (after more than 30 years of steady use of Windows) due to the inefficiency and pointlessness of Windows 11, is in having a sufficiently engaging opening sequence to an article, without repeating myself. It ain't easy, but I'm trying.
Anyway, if you've just turned on your TVs, Dedo is starting a process. It will take three or four years, maybe longer. The mission is to use Linux 100% of the time, no more Windows, reasons ere outlined. In a long series of articles, I will be detailing the progress of this mega-project. We've already covered a whole bunch of nice programs, including SketchUp, Kerkythea, and KompoZer. Great success. Now, we need to tackle Notepad++, a most splendid and Windows-only text editor. Follow me.
today's leftovers (mostly programming)
-
For more than 20 years, the typical image of personal music included an Apple iPod and wired headphones. But that picture has slowly been changing. Now you’re more likely to see a smartphone and wireless earbuds. Apple and Google closed the coffin on two items this week to permanently change that picture. Apple announced it is discontinuing the iPod, and Google announced its new Pixel 6A smartphone will not have a headphone jack.
-
Google's Flutter development framework finally achieved its cross-platform aspirations with a stable release of Linux and macOS support.
Flutter 3.0, announced at Google's I/O developer conference, provides developers with a way to write apps for the six major consumer-facing platform targets using the Dart programming language. And that's not to mention embedded devices.
"With Flutter 2.0, we shipped web support, and just recently we shipped support for Windows," said Tim Sneath, director of product and user experience for Flutter and Dart, in an interview with The Register.
"And now with Flutter 3.0, we finally reached the point where we have completed that journey. We have all of the six major platforms – iOS, Android, web, Windows, macOS, Linux – all supported as stable parts of the Flutter framework."
For macOS, that means Intel and Apple Silicon support, via Universal Binary builds, as well as Apple Silicon support in development. Thanks to Dart's support for Apple Silicon, compilation is faster.
-
Some time ago, I wrote a post about integrating Qt’s associative containers with the fancy new C++ features, range-based for loops with structured bindings.
-
We strive to make the concepts and impacts of software freedom accessible to everyone. We are thus so pleased to show you our new video! This video (deftly narrated by our own Executive Director, Karen Sandler) explains what we do. Our charity has a very specific focus — and so many outside of the FOSS community don't know yet how our work defends their rights. Software freedom belongs to everyone, and we seek to reach all kinds of people.
-
'Get plugged into education!' with Moodle will be the first project in a series of hackathons part of a joint initiative launched by The United Nations Office of Information and Communications Technology (OICT) and the Directorate-General for Informatics of European Commission (DG DIGIT). These hackathons will aim to improve and contribute to open source projects that have an impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
-
Ubuntu Core, the Ubuntu flavour optimised for IoT and edge devices, has now available a Beta version for the new UC22 release. You can start using Ubuntu Core 22 Beta if you’re interested in testing the new features of the upcoming GA release.
-
I’m excited to be keynoting SUSECON Digital 2022 on June 7-9 2022. As we count down the days, I’m happy to share a little of what to expect from the event in a few short weeks.
Recent comments
1 min ago
43 min 59 sec ago
47 min 26 sec ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 27 min ago
5 hours 16 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago