Papercups is an open-source self-hosted live customer support tool web app written in Elixir language. The project is currently is on stable state which can be used in production, however, it is also in maintenance mode, so don't expect new features in the near future.

Leon is a next-generation open-source personal virtual assistant, that aims for providing a unique personalized experience. The project is written using web technologies, and you can download, install it at your local machine or remote server. Leon is the brain child of Louis Grenard, who is the lead developer on the project. The project now is a community based the development continues by several contributors.

NetworkManager 1.38 release is here to further improve IPv6 support by preferring static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” over addresses from DHCPv6 and preferring the first static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” to make it consistent with IPv4. NetworkManager 1.38 also improves support for Wi-Fi hotspots by automatically assigning a stable random channel number if one is not manually selected by the user, adds support for the “throw” route type, and improves connectivity checks when the check endpoint address resolves to multiple addresses.