today's leftovers (mostly programming)
Say Goodbye to Both the iPod and Pixel Headphone Jack
For more than 20 years, the typical image of personal music included an Apple iPod and wired headphones. But that picture has slowly been changing. Now you’re more likely to see a smartphone and wireless earbuds. Apple and Google closed the coffin on two items this week to permanently change that picture. Apple announced it is discontinuing the iPod, and Google announced its new Pixel 6A smartphone will not have a headphone jack.
Perl Weekly Challenge 164: Prime Palindromes and Happy Numbers
Flutter development framework now stable across platforms • The Register
Google's Flutter development framework finally achieved its cross-platform aspirations with a stable release of Linux and macOS support.
Flutter 3.0, announced at Google's I/O developer conference, provides developers with a way to write apps for the six major consumer-facing platform targets using the Dart programming language. And that's not to mention embedded devices.
"With Flutter 2.0, we shipped web support, and just recently we shipped support for Windows," said Tim Sneath, director of product and user experience for Flutter and Dart, in an interview with The Register.
"And now with Flutter 3.0, we finally reached the point where we have completed that journey. We have all of the six major platforms – iOS, Android, web, Windows, macOS, Linux – all supported as stable parts of the Flutter framework."
For macOS, that means Intel and Apple Silicon support, via Universal Binary builds, as well as Apple Silicon support in development. Thanks to Dart's support for Apple Silicon, compilation is faster.
Structured Bindings with Qt SQL
Some time ago, I wrote a post about integrating Qt’s associative containers with the fancy new C++ features, range-based for loops with structured bindings.
New Software Freedom Conservancy Introduction Video
We strive to make the concepts and impacts of software freedom accessible to everyone. We are thus so pleased to show you our new video! This video (deftly narrated by our own Executive Director, Karen Sandler) explains what we do. Our charity has a very specific focus — and so many outside of the FOSS community don't know yet how our work defends their rights. Software freedom belongs to everyone, and we seek to reach all kinds of people.
Join upcoming hackathon “Get plugged into education!” with Moodle
'Get plugged into education!' with Moodle will be the first project in a series of hackathons part of a joint initiative launched by The United Nations Office of Information and Communications Technology (OICT) and the Directorate-General for Informatics of European Commission (DG DIGIT). These hackathons will aim to improve and contribute to open source projects that have an impact on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).
Ubuntu Core 22 Beta is now available
Ubuntu Core, the Ubuntu flavour optimised for IoT and edge devices, has now available a Beta version for the new UC22 release. You can start using Ubuntu Core 22 Beta if you’re interested in testing the new features of the upcoming GA release.
See what’s new in Enterprise Container Management at SUSECON
I’m excited to be keynoting SUSECON Digital 2022 on June 7-9 2022. As we count down the days, I’m happy to share a little of what to expect from the event in a few short weeks.
NetworkManager 1.38 Released with IPv6 and Wi-Fi Hotspot Improvements, More
NetworkManager 1.38 release is here to further improve IPv6 support by preferring static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” over addresses from DHCPv6 and preferring the first static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” to make it consistent with IPv4. NetworkManager 1.38 also improves support for Wi-Fi hotspots by automatically assigning a stable random channel number if one is not manually selected by the user, adds support for the “throw” route type, and improves connectivity checks when the check endpoint address resolves to multiple addresses.
Software: diffoscope, Leon, Papercups, and Cockpit
today's howtos
