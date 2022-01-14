today's howtos
How to check if Ansible collection is installed or not
How to Install Luakit Browser on Ubuntu
On Linux, we have so many interesting applications that it would be very difficult to name them all. There are even web browsers like Firefox that are very popular and well known for being of general use, but there are others with certain particularities. Today, you will learn how to install Luakit Browser on Ubuntu 20.04.
How to install MySQL server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux
ySQL version 8.0 is a free and open-source database system used by most web applications and sites on the Internet. Typically MySQL is part of the LAMP (Linux, Apache, MySQL, Perl/Python/PHP) stack. MySQL heavily uses popular open-source software such as WordPress, MediaWiki, and others as a database storage engine. Let us see how to install MySQL server version 8.x on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux server, including settings up a new database, users and fine tuning server config.
Workaround Chrome / Chromium Double-click Maximize Not Working in Ubuntu 22.04 | UbuntuHandbook
User of Google Chrome or Chromium based web browser? Here are the workarounds if you found that double-clicking does not work for maximizing/restoring app window in Ubuntu Linux.
When double-clicking on the header bar of any app window, it should maximize or restore the application. However, it just changes the cursor to drag arrow and back then, nothing else happens in Ubuntu 22.04 with Chrome/Chromium.
How to fix 502 Bad Gateway | Cloudflare and Nginx [Engintron]
When you want to point cloudflare nameservers to your working website with engintron you will have a technical issue with linking cloudflare with engintron.
Our technical support / server administrators at subwayhost worked to fix the issue after the request of many client’s to add cloudflare to our services.
How to install and use Notepad++ in Linux - Tutorial
The most difficult part in my recently started Windows to Linux migration, initiated (after more than 30 years of steady use of Windows) due to the inefficiency and pointlessness of Windows 11, is in having a sufficiently engaging opening sequence to an article, without repeating myself. It ain't easy, but I'm trying.
Anyway, if you've just turned on your TVs, Dedo is starting a process. It will take three or four years, maybe longer. The mission is to use Linux 100% of the time, no more Windows, reasons ere outlined. In a long series of articles, I will be detailing the progress of this mega-project. We've already covered a whole bunch of nice programs, including SketchUp, Kerkythea, and KompoZer. Great success. Now, we need to tackle Notepad++, a most splendid and Windows-only text editor. Follow me.
NetworkManager 1.38 Released with IPv6 and Wi-Fi Hotspot Improvements, More
NetworkManager 1.38 release is here to further improve IPv6 support by preferring static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” over addresses from DHCPv6 and preferring the first static IPv6 addresses from “ipv6.addresses” to make it consistent with IPv4. NetworkManager 1.38 also improves support for Wi-Fi hotspots by automatically assigning a stable random channel number if one is not manually selected by the user, adds support for the “throw” route type, and improves connectivity checks when the check endpoint address resolves to multiple addresses.
Software: diffoscope, Leon, Papercups, and Cockpit
