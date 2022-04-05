In fact, the only Macs that don’t appear to be in short supply in the U.S. are the older M1 Macs: the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac, all of which are mostly available for shipping immediately.

While Apple shipping delays are hardly a new phenomenon, particularly with newer products, just last month, many of these products were being shipped within 2-3 weeks. with the M1 Max MacBook Pros having a six-weeks backlog. So it’s getting bad out there. Here’s when you can expect to get your Mac if you order from the Apple Store today: [...]