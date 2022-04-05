KDE Frameworks 5.94 Released with More Than 200 Changes, Here's What's New
Highlights of the KDE Frameworks 5.94 release include support for the Plasma desktop to show icon previews for files on NFS or NTFS drives, the Trash, Plasma Vaults, KDE Connect mounts, and other non-local locations.
