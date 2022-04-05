Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

KDE Frameworks 5.94 Released with More Than 200 Changes, Here's What's New

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Saturday 14th of May 2022 12:59:22 PM Filed under
KDE
Linux
News
Software

Highlights of the KDE Frameworks 5.94 release include support for the Plasma desktop to show icon previews for files on NFS or NTFS drives, the Trash, Plasma Vaults, KDE Connect mounts, and other non-local locations.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

KDE Frameworks 5.94 Released with More Than 200 Changes, Here's What's New

Highlights of the KDE Frameworks 5.94 release include support for the Plasma desktop to show icon previews for files on NFS or NTFS drives, the Trash, Plasma Vaults, KDE Connect mounts, and other non-local locations. Read more

Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) development starts. Here are all the details you need to know.

Details about the upcoming Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu that includes expected features, updated with daily build download links. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6