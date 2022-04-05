Language Selection

Proprietary Software and Openwashing

Saturday 14th of May 2022 01:45:25 PM
Misc
  • Octopus Backdoor is Back with a New Embedded Obfuscated Bat File

    Last week, I found another interesting Word document that delivered an interesting malicious script to potential victims. Usually, Office documents carry VBA macros that are activated using a bit of social engineering (the classic yellow ribbon) but this time, the document did not contain any malicious code: [...]

  • Apple's Mac shortage is a big red flag for enterprise IT

    Enterprise purchasers should expect to become frustrated when purchasing new hardware in the coming months, as supply chain logistics continue to deteriorate. When it comes to Apple kit, you may have the budget, but Macs are becoming increasingly difficult to find.

  • As WWDC looms, Apple is quickly running out of Macs

    In fact, the only Macs that don’t appear to be in short supply in the U.S. are the older M1 Macs: the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac, all of which are mostly available for shipping immediately.

    While Apple shipping delays are hardly a new phenomenon, particularly with newer products, just last month, many of these products were being shipped within 2-3 weeks. with the M1 Max MacBook Pros having a six-weeks backlog. So it’s getting bad out there. Here’s when you can expect to get your Mac if you order from the Apple Store today: [...]

  • Red Hat Summit marks the triumph of open source

    “It’s not enough to just say, ‘Hey, we’ve got APIs.’ We have API Sprawl today, so it’s mainly about building that ecosystem. We are very active in the community and trying to do things that can lift up the community, help the developers, help that cloud-native ecosystem, and help our customers move faster,” he concluded.

    Here’s the complete video interview, part of SiliconANGLE’s and theCUBE’s coverage of the Red Hat Summit event: [...]

  • Cisco: Community Is Key for Open Source Security

    The intersection of software and security “is an onion,” he said. To that point, Augustus doesn’t believe open source security can ever be fully trusted in terms of security. “The final answer that I like to give for any sufficiently complex problem is: it depends.”

KDE Frameworks 5.94 Released with More Than 200 Changes, Here's What's New

Highlights of the KDE Frameworks 5.94 release include support for the Plasma desktop to show icon previews for files on NFS or NTFS drives, the Trash, Plasma Vaults, KDE Connect mounts, and other non-local locations. Read more

Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) development starts. Here are all the details you need to know.

Details about the upcoming Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu that includes expected features, updated with daily build download links. Read more

Android Leftovers

