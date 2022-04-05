today's howtos
Reducing bias of networking A/B tests
My colleagues and I at Stanford University and Netflix, recently published a paper at the Internet Measurement Conference 2021 (and which was one of the recipients of this year’s Applied Networking Research Prize) that showed how A/B tests can have extremely biased results when run over congested networks. We showed experiments where even the direction of the result is switched — a treatment that performs poorly in an A/B test could perform well when deployed, and vice versa.
The future (and history) of IPSec
These can be used to either protect IP directly or in a ‘tunnelled’ mode. Tunnelled mode is most like the virtual private network widely used by enterprises in the global Internet.
Open DNS resolvers, from bad to worse
This prompted my colleagues and me at the University of Twente to think of how to further shrink the surface for abuse of open resolvers during DDoS attacks, specifically the amplification power. We recently experimented with open resolvers to identify amplification power diversities that we intuitively expected among open resolvers in the IPv4 address space. Among our findings, we found that we can reduce the overall potential of such attacks by 80% if we patch around 20% of the most potent amplifiers.
Linux Accessibility: an unmaintained Mess
This article was written so that focus can be brought to the accessibility of the Linux desktop. As Raspberry Pi computers become more prevalent in schools, I want blind students to be able to enjoy learning to code, manage systems, and explore computing. I want blind people to be able to grow up learning about computers to the point that, when they’re in their early 20s, they can build apps, make emulation layers for older systems, or automate their jobs. I want blind kids to have the opportunities I didn’t have. Furthermore, I want them to be able to learn Python, not Quorum. I want them to learn the innards of Linux, not to have to fight Windows for every advanced setting or change. And if a blind person is tired of their blind-specific job, I want them to be able to easily learn to be a system administrator by administering their own Linux system.
