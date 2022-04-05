Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 14th of May 2022 01:50:29 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Hackaday Podcast 168: Math Flattens Spheres, FPGAs Emulate Arcades, And We Can’t Shake Polaroid Pictures

    Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney as they review the top hacks for the week. It was a real retro-fest this time, with a C64 built from (mostly) new parts, an Altoids Altair, and learning FPGAs via classic video games. We also looked at LCD sniffing to capture data from old devices, reimagined the resistor color code, revisited the magic of Polaroid instant cameras, and took a trip down television’s memory lane. But it wasn’t all old stuff — there’s flat-packing a sphere with math, spraying a fine finish on 3D printed parts, a DRM-free label printer, and a look at what’s inside that smartphone in your pocket — including some really weird optics.

  • Retrotechtacular: The IBM System/360 Remembered

    Before IBM was synonymous with personal computers, they were synonymous with large computers. If you didn’t live it, it was hard to realize just how ubiquitous IBM computers were in most industries. And the flagship of the mainframe world was the IBM System/360. For a whole generation that grew up in the late 1960s and early 1970s, a 360 was probably what you thought of when someone said computer. [Computer History Archive Project] has a loving recollection of the machine with a lot of beautiful footage from places like NASA and IBM itself. You can see the video below.

  • Expert recommendations for the next EU Interoperability Policy: official version published

    The Expert group on the Interoperability of European Public Services came together and formulated 27 recommendations to strengthen the interoperability of public administrations across the EU. These recommendations are one of the cornerstones for the upcoming European Commission policy proposal “Interoperable Europe Act”.

  • Raspberry Pi Matrix Dashboard is Packed with Features and Apps

    While it’s possible to run your Raspberry Pi headless (without a monitor), half of the fun is using the tiny PC to drive a display for videos, games, and an endless array of visual possibilities. However, one of the best screen options has to be RGB matrices. Today we’ve got a fantastic matrix project put together by Allen from Allen’s Lab, who created an impressively comprehensive dashboard for his 64 x 32 matrix.

KDE Frameworks 5.94 Released with More Than 200 Changes, Here's What's New

Highlights of the KDE Frameworks 5.94 release include support for the Plasma desktop to show icon previews for files on NFS or NTFS drives, the Trash, Plasma Vaults, KDE Connect mounts, and other non-local locations. Read more

Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) development starts. Here are all the details you need to know.

Details about the upcoming Ubuntu 22.10 Kinetic Kudu that includes expected features, updated with daily build download links. Read more

Android Leftovers

