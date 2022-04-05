today's howtos
How to Easily Upgrade to the Latest Fedora Beta Version
Fedora Linux is known as a leading-edge Linux distribution that consistently showcases all the latest Linux features and software technologies. The fact that Fedora is often the first to include the latest versions of popular software is one of the distro's main draws.
For those who really like to live on the edge, Fedora also makes it surprisingly easy to upgrade to beta versions of upcoming releases. If you've ever wanted to explore, test, or experiment with a new Fedora beta release, we're going to show you how.
How to install the Development tools on CentOS 9 Stream
If you are a developer or enthusiast, at some point you will have to compile programs from source code. For that, you need the compiler for the programming language it is developed in, but if you want to create a package from it, then you need even more tools.
How to run Windows EXE files on Ubuntu Linux? - LinuxStoney
How to run Windows EXE files on Ubuntu Linux?, Most PC users prefer to install and use Windows, Microsoft’s operating system. But when looking for other alternatives, there is no doubt that the most interesting is to opt for an open source system , that is, a Linux distro like Ubuntu.
Here we have a wide variety of distributions to choose from. Although their core is very similar, in most cases each of them is characterized by something. In this sense, we can make use of Linux safer, lighter Therefore, we could say that Linux has been the best alternative to Windows for years, with Ubuntu being one of the most popular distributions.
How to Configure Static IP Address on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The IP address of most devices today is generated by the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) server. A DHCP server assigns a dynamic IP address to your device when it's connected to a network. Thus, you have the chance to change this IP address from time to time.
On the other hand, a static IP refers to a fixed, immutable address, different from dynamic IPs. You can set static IP settings in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS in three different ways. Here's how to get started.
How To Install MakeMKV on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MakeMKV on Debian 11 (Bullseye), as well as some extra requirements by MakeMKV
How to set up CORS for an AWS Lambda Proxy REST API resource - Anto ./ Online
Let’s see how you set up CORS using a Lambda Proxy API and AWS SAM. Heads up! This guide will also help fix a CORS error that fails in the browser but works in CURL.
How to install Moonleap by guselect on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Moonleap by guselect on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
If you have any questions, please contact us via a YouTube comment and we would be happy to assist you!
How to Count Number of Columns in a File in Linux
You may ask yourself, why would a user be interested in noting/counting the number of columns in a file? This segment of our tutorial falls under Linux file management. A CSV (Comma Separated Value) file is a favorite file format for many Linux users for data record keeping because of the following advantages...
