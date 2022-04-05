today's howtos
-
Linux and Unix host Command Examples
-
How To Install Htop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, htop is a process-viewer and manager for interactive system monitoring and management. It allows scrolling the list of processes vertically and horizontally to see their full command lines and related information like memory and CPU consumption. Also system-wide information, like load average or swap usage.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Htop interactive process viewer on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
-
How To Create a Windows Bootable USB on Linux
-
Enable Minimize And Maximize Buttons In Fedora - OSTechNix
Today, we will see one of the post installation steps in Fedora desktop. This brief guide explains how to enable minimize and maximize buttons in application windows in Fedora GNOME Workstation and Silverblue editions.
-
Subscribing to iCalendar feeds with QR codes
Every day I receive emails containing invitations to events. Whether they are local community activities or international conferences, they share a common problem that is easily avoidable. Every recipient of the invitation has to manually copy and paste the event to their calendar.
If it is a recurring event then it can be even more challenging. If the participant sets up a recurring event in their own software and stops reading the emails then it will not always be obvious to them when one instance of the meeting is skipped or in an unusual venue.
-
Antoine Beaupré: NVMe/SSD disk failure
In any case, after waiting all that time, the machine booted (in Fedora) again, and now it could detect the SSD disk. The BIOS could find the disk too, so after I reinstalled grub (from Fedora) and fixed the boot order, it rebooted, but secureboot failed, so I turned that off (!?), and I was back in Debian.
I did an emergency backup with ddrescue, from the running system which probably doesn't really work as a backup (because the filesystem is likely to be corrupt) but it was fast enough (20 minutes) and gave me some peace of mind. My offsites backup have been down for a while and since I treat my workstations as "cattle" (not "pets"), I don't have a solid recovery scenario for those situations other than "just reinstall and run Puppet", which takes a while.
-
Antoine Beaupré: BTRFS notes
I'm not a fan of BTRFS. This page serves as a reminder of why, but also a cheat sheet to figure out basic tasks in a BTRFS environment because those are not obvious to me, even after repeatedly having to deal with them.
Content warning: there might be mentions of ZFS.
-
An introduction to USB Device Emulation and how to take advantage of it
Nowadays, the number of devices is getting bigger and bigger, and modern operating systems must try to support all types and several of them with every integration, with every release. Maintaining a large number of devices is difficult, expensive and also hard to test, specially for plug-and-play devices, like USB devices.
Therefore, it is necessary to create a mechanism to facilitate the maintenance and testing of old and new USB devices. And this is where USB device emulation comes in. In that way, a complete framework including a big bunch of emulated and validated USB devices will allow easier integration and release. The area of application would be very wide: earlier bug search/detection even during development, automatic tests, continuous integration, etc.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 410 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
DeaDBeeF 1.9.0 Released! How to install it in Ubuntu 22.04
DeaDBeeF music player released new 1.9.0 version a day ago. Here’s what’s new and how to install the application in Ubuntu. DeaDBeeF is one of my favorite music players, especially for its design mode. Glory to Ukraine! In this release you’ll see two little hearts (in blue and yellow) in the title bar of app window.
Distrobox is Awesome
When I started using Distrobox, I started wondering what are the limits of what I could do with this system? I was able to install my favorite Usenet newsreader, Knode from Debian 8, and openSUSE on whatever system I wanted. It opened whole new doors for experimenting with software that may be long forgotten. Could I run a simple windows manager like i3, Sway, or IceWM in Distrobox? It took some trial and error, but yes I could. Now, with that said, we are working with containers. When you run an application in Distrobox, it mainly sees your actual home directory. Outside of your home directory, it sees the container’s filesystem. If you save something to your home directory, it gets saved to your real home directory and you can open it up like you could normally. If you save something to /usr/local/ or any other directory outside of your home directory, it will only be saved in the container and not to your actual base filesystem. Also: f2fscrypt utility compiled statically in OE
Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
6 min 40 sec ago
9 min 50 sec ago
31 min 42 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago