Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers
Friday's Fedora Facts: 2022-19 – Fedora Community Blog
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Fedora Linux 36 was released on Tuesday 10 May. Join us tomorrow for second day of the F36 Release Party
Election nominations are open through 25 May.
Red Hat Summit 2022 Newsroom
Red Hat Defines a New Epicenter for Innovation with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today introduced Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, the Linux operating system designed to drive more consistent innovation across the open hybrid cloud, from bare metal servers to cloud providers and the farthest edge of enterprise networks. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 is designed to drive enterprise transformation in parallel with evolving market forces and customer demands in an automated and distributed IT world. The platform will be generally available in the coming weeks.
Red Hat and General Motors Collaborate to Trailblaze the Future of Software-Defined Vehicles
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and General Motors (NYSE:GM) today announced a collaboration to help advance software-defined vehicles at the edge. The companies expect to expand an ecosystem of innovation around the Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, which provides a functional-safety certified Linux operating system foundation intended for the ongoing evolution of GM’s Ultifi software platform.
Red Hat Introduces New Cross-Portfolio Edge Capabilities
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced new capabilities and enhancements across its portfolio of open hybrid cloud solutions aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of edge compute architectures through the Red Hat Edge initiative. This set of new cross-portfolio edge features and capabilities will focus on helping customers and partners better adapt to edge computing by limiting complexity, speeding deployments, enhancing security capabilities and increasing confidence in managing systems consistently from the datacenter to the edge.
What CEO Paul Cormier Didn't Say In His Red Hat Summit Keynote - FOSS Force
Tuesday in Boston the doors opened on the first in-person Red Hat Summit since 2019. The company’s 2020 and 2021 events had been held entirely online in deference to the Covid virus.
At the last in-person Red Hat lovefest, Red Hat was technically still a publicly traded independent company and Jim Whitehurst was the company’s CEO. The biggest news at that conference (other than the all-but-done sale to IBM) was the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, making it the last RHEL release under an independent Red Hat.
It seems somehow fitting that the company’s next in-person event has happened about a week before RHEL 8.x is to be replaced by RHEL 9.
5 reasons to apply for B Corp certification
As Managing Director, I have found that becoming a B Corp has been hugely beneficial to us as at Wholegrain Digital and has contributed to our success in recent years.
I believe that it should only be pursued if you truly want to run a more responsible business. It's a lot of work that won't immediately pay for itself but if you're in it for the long term, it can pay dividends for people, the planet, and be financially profitable too.
today's howtos
DeaDBeeF 1.9.0 Released! How to install it in Ubuntu 22.04
DeaDBeeF music player released new 1.9.0 version a day ago. Here’s what’s new and how to install the application in Ubuntu. DeaDBeeF is one of my favorite music players, especially for its design mode. Glory to Ukraine! In this release you’ll see two little hearts (in blue and yellow) in the title bar of app window.
Distrobox is Awesome
When I started using Distrobox, I started wondering what are the limits of what I could do with this system? I was able to install my favorite Usenet newsreader, Knode from Debian 8, and openSUSE on whatever system I wanted. It opened whole new doors for experimenting with software that may be long forgotten. Could I run a simple windows manager like i3, Sway, or IceWM in Distrobox? It took some trial and error, but yes I could. Now, with that said, we are working with containers. When you run an application in Distrobox, it mainly sees your actual home directory. Outside of your home directory, it sees the container’s filesystem. If you save something to your home directory, it gets saved to your real home directory and you can open it up like you could normally. If you save something to /usr/local/ or any other directory outside of your home directory, it will only be saved in the container and not to your actual base filesystem. Also: f2fscrypt utility compiled statically in OE
