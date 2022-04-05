DeaDBeeF music player released new 1.9.0 version a day ago. Here’s what’s new and how to install the application in Ubuntu. DeaDBeeF is one of my favorite music players, especially for its design mode. Glory to Ukraine! In this release you’ll see two little hearts (in blue and yellow) in the title bar of app window.

The use of all kinds of open source software throughout recent times is growing exponentially. Even companies such as Microsoft are supporting this type of development. This means that operating systems such as Ubuntu and other Linux distributions are increasingly present. Many users consider these open source operating systems as an increasingly real and effective alternative to the popular Windows . That is why they start using all this as a secondary system, or even migrating from Redmond’s software. Here you will find a series of extremely powerful and affordable proposals for most end users. Just a few years ago this was not the case, since Linux distributions were designed for a few professionals and experts on these platforms. But things have changed a lot in recent years, hence the success of distros like Ubuntu itself, which has more and more followers. It is true that at first some will have to get used to the changes or differences they find with respect to Windows. However, over time they will realize that there are many advantages here, starting with the price. In addition, in Linux we find a huge number of software solutions, most of open source , that we can use and that will solve our needs on the PC.

The latest user guides from the LibreOffice documentation team are LibreOffice 7.3 Getting Started and LibreOffice 7.3 Writer, available in free PDF, ODT, or to read in a browser. Low-cost printed copies are available from Lulu.com.

If you encounter the command not found error while using ifconfig, here's an easy way to solve it. ifconfig is a handy networking utility that fetches important data related to the network interface of your machine. It used to come pre-installed in all Linux distributions, that is until it was unanimously declared deprecated by developers due to lack of maintenance. This is why calling the ifconfig command from the terminal returns an "ifconfig: command not found" error. If you still want to use ifconfig on your Linux system, you'll have to manually install it.

Speakers emitting unwanted static noise can be a huge annoyance when trying to focus and can significantly hamper your productivity. It is not a pleasant sound to the ears as well. If you have recently switched to Linux and find your audio devices malfunctioning, this guide can help you troubleshoot your issues and fix static noise on Linux.

Distrobox is Awesome When I started using Distrobox, I started wondering what are the limits of what I could do with this system? I was able to install my favorite Usenet newsreader, Knode from Debian 8, and openSUSE on whatever system I wanted. It opened whole new doors for experimenting with software that may be long forgotten. Could I run a simple windows manager like i3, Sway, or IceWM in Distrobox? It took some trial and error, but yes I could. Now, with that said, we are working with containers. When you run an application in Distrobox, it mainly sees your actual home directory. Outside of your home directory, it sees the container’s filesystem. If you save something to your home directory, it gets saved to your real home directory and you can open it up like you could normally. If you save something to /usr/local/ or any other directory outside of your home directory, it will only be saved in the container and not to your actual base filesystem. Also: f2fscrypt utility compiled statically in OE