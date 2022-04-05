today's howtos
-
Speakers emitting unwanted static noise can be a huge annoyance when trying to focus and can significantly hamper your productivity. It is not a pleasant sound to the ears as well. If you have recently switched to Linux and find your audio devices malfunctioning, this guide can help you troubleshoot your issues and fix static noise on Linux.
-
If you encounter the command not found error while using ifconfig, here's an easy way to solve it.
ifconfig is a handy networking utility that fetches important data related to the network interface of your machine. It used to come pre-installed in all Linux distributions, that is until it was unanimously declared deprecated by developers due to lack of maintenance.
This is why calling the ifconfig command from the terminal returns an "ifconfig: command not found" error. If you still want to use ifconfig on your Linux system, you'll have to manually install it.
-
The latest user guides from the LibreOffice documentation team are LibreOffice 7.3 Getting Started and LibreOffice 7.3 Writer, available in free PDF, ODT, or to read in a browser. Low-cost printed copies are available from Lulu.com.
-
The use of all kinds of open source software throughout recent times is growing exponentially. Even companies such as Microsoft are supporting this type of development. This means that operating systems such as Ubuntu and other Linux distributions are increasingly present.
Many users consider these open source operating systems as an increasingly real and effective alternative to the popular Windows . That is why they start using all this as a secondary system, or even migrating from Redmond’s software. Here you will find a series of extremely powerful and affordable proposals for most end users. Just a few years ago this was not the case, since Linux distributions were designed for a few professionals and experts on these platforms.
But things have changed a lot in recent years, hence the success of distros like Ubuntu itself, which has more and more followers. It is true that at first some will have to get used to the changes or differences they find with respect to Windows. However, over time they will realize that there are many advantages here, starting with the price. In addition, in Linux we find a huge number of software solutions, most of open source , that we can use and that will solve our needs on the PC.
DeaDBeeF 1.9.0 Released! How to install it in Ubuntu 22.04
DeaDBeeF music player released new 1.9.0 version a day ago. Here’s what’s new and how to install the application in Ubuntu.
DeaDBeeF is one of my favorite music players, especially for its design mode. Glory to Ukraine! In this release you’ll see two little hearts (in blue and yellow) in the title bar of app window.
Distrobox is Awesome
When I started using Distrobox, I started wondering what are the limits of what I could do with this system? I was able to install my favorite Usenet newsreader, Knode from Debian 8, and openSUSE on whatever system I wanted. It opened whole new doors for experimenting with software that may be long forgotten.
Could I run a simple windows manager like i3, Sway, or IceWM in Distrobox? It took some trial and error, but yes I could.
Now, with that said, we are working with containers. When you run an application in Distrobox, it mainly sees your actual home directory. Outside of your home directory, it sees the container’s filesystem. If you save something to your home directory, it gets saved to your real home directory and you can open it up like you could normally. If you save something to /usr/local/ or any other directory outside of your home directory, it will only be saved in the container and not to your actual base filesystem.
Also: f2fscrypt utility compiled statically in OE
Fedora Family / Red Hat Leftovers
-
Here’s your weekly Fedora report. Read what happened this week and what’s coming up. Your contributions are welcome (see the end of the post)!
Fedora Linux 36 was released on Tuesday 10 May. Join us tomorrow for second day of the F36 Release Party
Election nominations are open through 25 May.
-
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today introduced Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, the Linux operating system designed to drive more consistent innovation across the open hybrid cloud, from bare metal servers to cloud providers and the farthest edge of enterprise networks. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 is designed to drive enterprise transformation in parallel with evolving market forces and customer demands in an automated and distributed IT world. The platform will be generally available in the coming weeks.
-
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and General Motors (NYSE:GM) today announced a collaboration to help advance software-defined vehicles at the edge. The companies expect to expand an ecosystem of innovation around the Red Hat In-Vehicle Operating System, which provides a functional-safety certified Linux operating system foundation intended for the ongoing evolution of GM’s Ultifi software platform.
-
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced new capabilities and enhancements across its portfolio of open hybrid cloud solutions aimed at accelerating enterprise adoption of edge compute architectures through the Red Hat Edge initiative. This set of new cross-portfolio edge features and capabilities will focus on helping customers and partners better adapt to edge computing by limiting complexity, speeding deployments, enhancing security capabilities and increasing confidence in managing systems consistently from the datacenter to the edge.
-
Tuesday in Boston the doors opened on the first in-person Red Hat Summit since 2019. The company’s 2020 and 2021 events had been held entirely online in deference to the Covid virus.
At the last in-person Red Hat lovefest, Red Hat was technically still a publicly traded independent company and Jim Whitehurst was the company’s CEO. The biggest news at that conference (other than the all-but-done sale to IBM) was the release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, making it the last RHEL release under an independent Red Hat.
It seems somehow fitting that the company’s next in-person event has happened about a week before RHEL 8.x is to be replaced by RHEL 9.
-
As Managing Director, I have found that becoming a B Corp has been hugely beneficial to us as at Wholegrain Digital and has contributed to our success in recent years.
I believe that it should only be pursued if you truly want to run a more responsible business. It's a lot of work that won't immediately pay for itself but if you're in it for the long term, it can pay dividends for people, the planet, and be financially profitable too.
Recent comments
1 min ago
6 min 40 sec ago
9 min 50 sec ago
31 min 42 sec ago
1 hour 32 min ago
2 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
11 hours 5 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago
20 hours 26 min ago