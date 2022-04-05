Alt Workstation K 10.0 Released
published release of the distribution kit ” Alt Workstation K 10 “, supplied with a graphical environment based on KDE Plasma, has been Boot images prepared for x86_64 architecture ( HTTP , Yandex Mirror , Distrib Coffee , Infania Networks ). The operating system is included in the Unified Register of Russian Programs and will satisfy the requirements for the transition to infrastructure running domestic operating systems. The build based on KDE was the final one in updating the entire line of Alt distributions to the tenth branch of the platform. In December 2021, the distribution “Alt Server” , “Workstation” , “Education” , Simply Linux , “Virtualization Server” were released .
An important feature is the ability to boot from the Alt Workstation K disk in Live mode. Like other operating systems from the Alt OS family, the distribution is equipped with the Alterator graphical interface for system configuration, which allows you to manage users and groups, view system logs, add printers, configure the network, and much more. The system successfully works in the Active Directory domain. Support for applying group policies is implemented using the Samba 4.14 server. Alt Workstation K 10 contains all the tools for performing office tasks – a web browser, an office suite of text editors and spreadsheets, as well as players and editors for sound and video.
