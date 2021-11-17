today's leftovers
Modern Unix derivatives have this really bad idea called ioctl. It’s a function which performs arbitrary operations on a file descriptor. It is essentially the kitchen sink of modern Unix derivatives, particularly Linux, in which they act almost like a second set of extra syscalls.
Finnish open-source-as-a-service provider Aiven received $210 million in funding this week, adding $1 billion to its nominal valuation in just nine months.
The Series D cash injection – led by Eurazeo, and joined by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock as well as existing investors IVP, Atomico, Earlybird, World Innovation Lab, and Salesforce Ventures – follows $60 million Series C funding which valued the firm at $2 billion.
The latest investment round values the company at $3 billion. It's remarkable considering it only supports open-source software and was worth $800 million when it got its first $100 million tranche of Series C funding in March last year.
Avnet ZUBoard 1CG is a development board featuring the new entry-level AMD Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU1CG dual-core Cortex-A53 MPSoC with 81K FPGA system logic cells, equipped with 1GB LPDDR4 RAM, as well as SYZYGY connectors and mikroBus expansion for Click boards.
Priced at $159, the board may offer a good opportunity to get started with Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, as it’s quite cheaper than boards based on ZU3 devices such as Ultra96-V2 or MYD-CZU3EG. Avnet says the board is suitable for artificial intelligence, machine learning, embedded vision, embedded processing, and robotics applications.
I want to personally extend my gratitude to the Commercial users of Qt for beta testing Qt 5.15.4 for the rest of us.
The Commercial Qt 5.15.4 release introduced some bugs that have later been fixed. Thanks to that, our Patchset Collection has been able to incorporate the reverts for those two bugs that affected Android and Windows and the Free Software users will never be affected by those!
The information on which this entry is based is a couple of weeks old, but it is worth not giving it up for lost because of the implications it has. It is about the advance in the imposition of Snap as an application format in Ubuntu, although just in this aspect it does not have the usual negative bias; but above all it is about how after many years of hegemony, we are beginning to see signs of the fall of Ubuntu as the flagship of the Linux desktop. Starting with the games.
As they advanced on the Ubuntu blog, Canonical is packaging Steam for Ubuntu in Snap format, with “all the advantages that this entails”: a single package for all versions of the distro, dependencies included; and by dependencies they mention those of the Steam package, mainly the 32-bit libraries that caused so much controversy a few years ago, pitting the developers of Wine or Steam against those of Ubuntu, although as is known, everything ended well on the one hand and on the other. That and more.
The Steam Snap will include, in addition to the 32-bit dependencies, some drivers for Mesa (OpenGL, Vulkan, and OpenCL, among others), make it easier to update the package, and provide other benefits, such as better security thanks to the confinement model of Snap. This, at least, is how Canonical sells it, all with the intention of positioning Steam Snap as the only option as of Ubuntu 22.10, in the absence of seeing if Valve withdraws the Deb package that they distribute officially. Meanwhile, a beta testing period is being promoted.
We are back to a quick pace and reached 2800 games soon after the 2700 games milestone.
First up in the news: Linux crosses the C; We look into Steam; Flatpak improves; Gnome gets more customizable.
In security and privacy: Bvp47 found after 10 years.
Then in our Wanderings: Moss is shaking in his boots and singing about it; Joe fixes more things; JoshT is back from the farm; Bill keeps trucking; and Norbert goes to Maui.
Alt Workstation K 10.0 Released
published release of the distribution kit ” Alt Workstation K 10 “, supplied with a graphical environment based on KDE Plasma, has been Boot images prepared for x86_64 architecture ( HTTP , Yandex Mirror , Distrib Coffee , Infania Networks ). The operating system is included in the Unified Register of Russian Programs and will satisfy the requirements for the transition to infrastructure running domestic operating systems. The build based on KDE was the final one in updating the entire line of Alt distributions to the tenth branch of the platform. In December 2021, the distribution “Alt Server” , “Workstation” , “Education” , Simply Linux , “Virtualization Server” were released .
An important feature is the ability to boot from the Alt Workstation K disk in Live mode. Like other operating systems from the Alt OS family, the distribution is equipped with the Alterator graphical interface for system configuration, which allows you to manage users and groups, view system logs, add printers, configure the network, and much more. The system successfully works in the Active Directory domain. Support for applying group policies is implemented using the Samba 4.14 server. Alt Workstation K 10 contains all the tools for performing office tasks – a web browser, an office suite of text editors and spreadsheets, as well as players and editors for sound and video.
Security Leftovers
CISA Temporarily Removes CVE-2022-26925 from Known Exploited Vulnerability Catalog [Ed: Almost as if Microsoft controls CISA "from the inside". They certainly control the narrative there as CISA rarely mentions Windows or Microsoft, except in a positive context.]
CISA is temporarily removing CVE-2022-26925 from its Known Exploited Vulnerability Catalog due to a risk of authentication failures when the May 10, 2022 Microsoft rollup update is applied to domain controllers. After installing May 10, 2022 rollup update on domain controllers, organizations might experience authentication failures on the server or client for services, such as Network Policy Server (NPS), Routing and Remote access Service (RRAS), Radius, Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP), and Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP). Microsoft notified CISA of this issue, which is related to how the mapping of certificates to machine accounts is being handled by the domain controller.
Microsoft says the Sysrv botnet is now exploiting vulnerabilities in the Spring Framework and WordPress to ensnare and deploy cryptomining malware on vulnerable Windows and Linux servers.
in Zyxel’s ATP, VPN, and USG FLEX series devices designed for enterprise firewalls, IDS, and VPNs has been identified critical vulnerability (CVE-2022-30525) To carry out an attack, an attacker must be able to send requests to the device via the HTTP/HTTPS protocol. Zyxel vulnerability in the ZLD 5.30 firmware update. According to the Shodan service, there are currently 16,213 potentially vulnerable devices on the global network that accept requests via HTTP/HTTPS.
Operation is performed by sending specially designed commands to the /ztp/cgi-bin/handler web handler, accessible without authentication. The problem caused by the lack of proper cleaning of query parameters when executing commands in the system using the os.system call used in the lib_wan_settings.py library and performed when processing the setWanPortSt operation.
today's howtos
Speakers emitting unwanted static noise can be a huge annoyance when trying to focus and can significantly hamper your productivity. It is not a pleasant sound to the ears as well. If you have recently switched to Linux and find your audio devices malfunctioning, this guide can help you troubleshoot your issues and fix static noise on Linux.
If you encounter the command not found error while using ifconfig, here's an easy way to solve it.
ifconfig is a handy networking utility that fetches important data related to the network interface of your machine. It used to come pre-installed in all Linux distributions, that is until it was unanimously declared deprecated by developers due to lack of maintenance.
This is why calling the ifconfig command from the terminal returns an "ifconfig: command not found" error. If you still want to use ifconfig on your Linux system, you'll have to manually install it.
The latest user guides from the LibreOffice documentation team are LibreOffice 7.3 Getting Started and LibreOffice 7.3 Writer, available in free PDF, ODT, or to read in a browser. Low-cost printed copies are available from Lulu.com.
The use of all kinds of open source software throughout recent times is growing exponentially. Even companies such as Microsoft are supporting this type of development. This means that operating systems such as Ubuntu and other Linux distributions are increasingly present.
Many users consider these open source operating systems as an increasingly real and effective alternative to the popular Windows . That is why they start using all this as a secondary system, or even migrating from Redmond’s software. Here you will find a series of extremely powerful and affordable proposals for most end users. Just a few years ago this was not the case, since Linux distributions were designed for a few professionals and experts on these platforms.
But things have changed a lot in recent years, hence the success of distros like Ubuntu itself, which has more and more followers. It is true that at first some will have to get used to the changes or differences they find with respect to Windows. However, over time they will realize that there are many advantages here, starting with the price. In addition, in Linux we find a huge number of software solutions, most of open source , that we can use and that will solve our needs on the PC.
