GNU/Linux in Devices
Catch this free class on BeagleBone Black, a Linux-based development board based on the TI’s AM335x Sitara Cortex-A8 processor.
Security Leftovers
New ransomware samples analyzed by Secureworks' threat intelligence team are the latest indication that high-profile ransomware operation REvil is once again up and running after months of relative inactivity.
Secureworks' Counter Threat Unit (CTU) investigated samples that were uploaded to the VirusTotal analysis service and found some showing that the developer of the code has access to REvil's source code, "reinforcing the likelihood that the threat group has reemerged," the researchers wrote in a blog post this week.
The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced it seized the website and user database for RaidForums, a popular English-language cybercrime forum that sold access to more than 10 billion consumer records stolen in some of the world’s largest data breaches since 2015.
The DOJ also charged the alleged administrator of RaidForums — 21-year-old Diogo Santos Coelho, of Portugal — with six criminal counts, including conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
One such trend is that most recent malware attacks came from within the same region as the victim, a marked difference from previous years, according to Netskope, which believes this is a strategic tactic used by attackers to avoid geofencing filters and other prevention measures.
Netskope said that EXE and DLL files account for nearly half of all malware downloads as malicious actors continue to see Microsoft Windows as a prime target for attacks.
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) has made available a prototype of a package analysis tool that has already identified more than 200 malicious packages uploaded to PyPI and npm software components.
The Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) announced 15 new members from leading software development, cybersecurity, financial services, communications, and academic sectors.
Google to create security team for open source projects [Ed: Google works for the NSA. No security professional (a real security person) would take this seriously. Google: we worry about Open Source security! Meanwhile a Google engineer slips backdoored encryption into Linux kernel...]
Groundhog Day For Malware - IT Jungle [Ed: "This content is sponsored by iTech Solutions." IT Jungle has rapidly become a puff piece dump of IBM, Intel etc.]
“The IFS just like a UNIX or Windows file system is susceptible to viruses, the i/OS is NOT.”
Okay, this comment is pretty much false information. First, the IFS is called the Integrated File System because it’s exactly that. It literally contains ALL TEN IBM i file systems! Here they all are for good measure:
The Black Basta crime gang has claimed it infected the American Dental Association with ransomware.
Microsoft closes Windows LSA hole under active attack [Ed: While the media obsesses over "Linux" (systemd) bugs that could be exploited, by a local user, Microsoft has these blunders that the media typically shies away from (zero-days, unlike Linux, and far more severe too)]
Microsoft patches Windows LSA spoofing zero-day under active attack (CVE-2022-26925) [Ed: With Microsoft, security is not a possibility. Microsoft security advice (that would actually work): turn off the computer until we issue a patch for the zero-day remotely-exploitable hole.]
May 2022 Patch Tuesday is here, and Microsoft has marked it by releasing fixes for 74 CVE-numbered vulnerabilities, including one zero-day under active attack (CVE-2022-26925) and two publicly known vulnerabilities (CVE-2022-29972 and CVE-2022-22713).
WhisperGate corrupts an infected Windows system's master boot record, displays a fake ransom note, and irreversibly scrambles documents based on their file extensions, according to the US government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Ghostwriter, a crew thought to be connected to Russia's GRU military intelligence service, started using this strain of malware against organizations in Ukraine on January 15, we're told.
The prosecution's documents [PDF] detail an unnamed, dark-web marketplace on which usernames and passwords along with personal data, including more than 330,000 dates of birth and social security numbers belonging to US residents, were bought and sold illegally.
Proprietary: Apple and Microsoft (Product Shutdowns, Failures)
The end of the iPod – last model available 'while supplies last' [Ed: It was always hype, branding, and perceived "class"; technically speaking, the competition was better and practically superior]
LinkedIn settles Dept of Labor charges it underpaid women [Ed: While Bill Gates flies on planes of Jeffrey Epstein and visits Epstein in prison Microsoft continues to abuse women. Microsoft loves to publicly brag about protecting women because, just like greenwashing, it makes business (marketing) sense.]
Microsoft's LinkedIn social network has agreed to settle allegations it systematically underpaid women in engineering, product, and marketing roles.
The US Department of Labor (DoL) on Tuesday announced the settlement on behalf of 686 female workers in California. The government said an evaluation conducted by DoL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs found that between March 1, 2015, though March 1, 2017, LinkedIn failed to provide equal pay for women in its San Francisco and Sunnyvale, California, offices.
Microsoft is warning a security update may cause authentication failures for Windows domain controllers.
"After installing updates released May 10, 2022 on your domain controllers, you might see authentication failures on the server or client for services such as Network Policy Server (NPS), Routing and Remote access Service (RRAS), Radius, Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP), and Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP)," the IT goliath said in an advisory published Wednesday.
PowerShell inventor Jeffrey Snover has aired some grievances about how his indispensable tool once got him demoted.
The Microsoft Technical Fellow discussed the incident in a weekend Twitter thread that started when controversial investor Peter Thiel discussed the virtues of courage.
"Courage is a key characteristic of future leaders and previous employees," Snover joked in response to Thiel's musings. He also asserted that "many people focus on getting their boss to pat them on the head rather than address problems."
Microsoft to ax Azure Video Analyzer in November [Ed: Microsoft also lays off Azure staff and shuts down some datacentres; it relies a lot on government bailouts (stealing from taxpayers]
Microsoft's Azure Video Analyzer service is being put out to pasture, with its termination notice arriving less than a year after the preview was unveiled at the company's 2021 Build event.
today's howtos
Learn the commands to install R- Base on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux Jammy JellyFish, a free programming language for statistical calculations and graphics using the terminal.
Unlike Python, for example, which also enjoys a high degree of distribution in the field of data science, R is a language specially developed for statistical applications. Its core functions are the statistical evaluation and visualization of data.
Start transferring your data over FTP (file transfer protocol) by installing the FileZilla client on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the command terminal.
FileZilla FTP client is free software available for all popular OS such as Windows, macOS, and Linux. Users can use it to copy files and folders via the Internet or local network from one PC to another computer. The FTP client is easy to handle and offers user interactive GUI with numerous special functions such as the continuation of interrupted transfers or the support of various transfer protocols such as FTP, SFTP, or FTPS.
Users can take advantage of the cryptographic protection offered by GPG to secure files and data that they want to keep well under wraps.
In this guide, I will explain the options at your disposal for encrypting files using open-source software on a Linux, Mac, or Windows computer. You can then transport this digital information across distance and time, to yourself or others.
Learn what cron is and how to use it. This guide covers the basics of cron jobs, as well as some more advanced features.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to easily install Zabbix agent on Ubuntu 22.04/Debian 11.
LightDM is a free, open-source, and lightweight X Display Manager for Linux desktops. It may also function as a cross-desktop display manager. It supports a variety of desktop environments, as well as display technologies like Wayland, Mir, and X windowing systems.
This article will walk you through the process of installing the LightDM display manager on the Ubuntu Desktop system.
phpBB is an open-source forum that is completely expandable and customizable. The program includes an easy-to-use UI and simple administrative settings. It is built using PHP and MySQL.
phpBB, on the other hand, is a collection of multinational individuals that appreciate working on open-source software. This program was developed in June of 2000. There have been several changes to the licenses as well as the phpBB management team. The designers of phpBB still have the same intentions. They seek to give free Internet forum software.
Wiki.js is open-source wiki software that is robust and adaptable, written in javascript and powered by a node.js engine. It is offered as a self-hosted solution or as a one-click install from the Digital Ocean and AWS marketplaces.
The Android operating system is installed on over 2.5 billion smartphones worldwide. The need for Android software developers to create new applications and support current ones is enormous.
Installing Android Studio on Ubuntu, which includes the Android SDK, Java Development Kit (JDK), and other tools required to begin building native Android apps, is how you can get started with Android app development. Let’s get started!
SSH is a secure shell network protocol that allows two computers connected over the internet to interact securely. The OpenSSH package may be installed using the openssh-server default packages in Ubuntu 22.04. Installing the SSH server on Ubuntu 22.04 is done using the apt package manager.
Docker is a platform as a service product suite that employs OS-level virtualization to distribute applications in containers. Containers are typically separated from one another and have their own software libraries and configuration files, but they may interact over well-defined channels.
Docker allows multiple applications to run on the same servers while also making it simple to bundle and deploy programs.
In this guide, I will demonstrate how to install and Enable Docker CE on Ubuntu LTS. Our Docker-CE is operating as anticipated from here.
