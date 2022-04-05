Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 15th of May 2022 07:08:38 AM

Real, actionable knowledge, free software is a way for a research scientist to promote and disseminate their findings in society. This is the path advocated by Danielle Le Berry, a research professor of computer science.

Firefox, OpenOffice, VLC, Ubuntu… Like these few famous examples, free software — those whose license allows everyone to use, modify, and redistribute — often play key roles in our digital ecosystems. We find it on our servers, in our TVs, on our phones, on our computers…Good news: This should go on for a long time. Actually, thanks Law of the Digital Republic for 2016 and The second national plan for open scienceSoftware generated by publicly funded research must be distributed by default under a free license.

It must be said that the academic world and the world of free software are closely related: the GNU operating system project was created by Richard Stallman in 1983, when he was a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Linus Torvald developed the Linux kernel in 1991 when he was a student at the University of Helsinki … It remains a topical topic because many free programs are developed or improved in our laboratories. On February 5, a 1st Prize “Open Science of Free Research Software”, Organized by the Open Science Committee of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, it has provided evidence of this by rewarding ten programs from the French research world, among 129 high-quality applications. Many of these apps were for software developed over 30 years ago!