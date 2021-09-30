Proprietary leftovers
Google Docs crashed when fed 'And. And. And. And. And.'
Google Docs, the search giant's web-based word processing app, has been resuscitated after it was found choking on a series of conjunctions and other parts of speech.
Microsoft to nudge more users toward Azure Active Directory [Ed: How to fake "Azure" so-called 'market share' while worsening security]
Microsoft tests ‘Suggested Actions’ in Windows 11. Insiders: Can we turn it off? [Ed: Microsoft continues to rip off KDE]
Outlook bombards Safari users with endless downloads
Attention, Mac users who access Outlook with Safari: something's broken, and it's causing an empty TokenFactoryIFrame file to be downloaded every few seconds for as long as you remain there.
Microsoft hasn't said what's causing the problem, though it did acknowledge the ongoing blunder in this support message-board thread on Microsoft Answers. We understand this flood of downloads affects Safari on desktop Macs; it may also affect browsers on iOS using Safari's WebKit engine, such as Microsoft Edge on iPads.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple FileMaker
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene. FileMaker is a cross-platform relational database application from Claris International, a subsidiary of Apple. A relational database matches data using common characteristics found within the data set. The resulting groups of data are organized and are much easier for people to understand.
today's howtos
Proprietary leftovers
Top 10 Best Linux Distributions in 2022 For Everyone
A list of best Linux Distributions in 2022 for every user - students, creators, developers and casual users with guidance to pick one.
