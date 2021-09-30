today's howtos
-
Scan Container Images for Vulnerabilities with Grype – The New Stack
Grype, an open source package managed by security company Anchore, is a vulnerability scanner for both images and filesystems.
-
How to Install Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP (LEMP) on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
This guide shows you step-by-step the installation process of the LEMP stack, Nginx, MariaDB, and PHP, in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
-
How to Install TeamViewer on Ubuntu 22.04
A TeamViewer is the application by which we can access the other computer remotely and can perform various tasks on it. We can also share the files among both machines as well as the screen of the device.
The TeamViewer can be installed on different operating systems including Windows, but in this write-up, we will focus on the installation of the TeamViewer on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
Fixing Houdini startup error on Linux - Darryl Dias
After installing Houdini you may come across this error. This error appears in the Terminal, if you open it from the application launcher you maybe be getting this error but it does not show in any way.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 483 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple FileMaker
In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene. FileMaker is a cross-platform relational database application from Claris International, a subsidiary of Apple. A relational database matches data using common characteristics found within the data set. The resulting groups of data are organized and are much easier for people to understand.
today's howtos
Proprietary leftovers
Top 10 Best Linux Distributions in 2022 For Everyone
A list of best Linux Distributions in 2022 for every user - students, creators, developers and casual users with guidance to pick one.
Recent comments
4 hours 37 min ago
5 hours 19 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
9 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 20 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 53 min ago
20 hours 12 min ago