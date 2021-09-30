Language Selection

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Apple FileMaker

OSS

In 2020, Apple began the Apple silicon transition, using self-designed, 64-bit ARM-based Apple M1 processors on new Mac computers. Maybe it’s the perfect time to move away from the proprietary world of Apple, and embrace the open source Linux scene.

FileMaker is a cross-platform relational database application from Claris International, a subsidiary of Apple.

A relational database matches data using common characteristics found within the data set. The resulting groups of data are organized and are much easier for people to understand.

