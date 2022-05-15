F5 Networks and Cisco this week issued warnings about serious, and in some cases critical, security vulnerabilities in their products. F5 officials said Thursday its most serious issue, a critical flaw in its iControl REST framework with a severity score of 9.8 out of 10, could be exploited to bypass the authentication software, used by its BIG-IP portfolio, and hijack equipment. Specifically, the vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2022-1388, can be abused by miscreants to, among other things, run malicious commands on BIG-IP devices via their management ports unimpeded.

Opposition is building to India's recently introduced rules on reporting computer security breaches, which have come under fire for being impractical, ineffective, and impinging on privacy. The rules were introduced without fanfare in late April by CERT-In, the nation's government-run computer emergency response team that has responsibility for incident management and wider infosec guidance. [...] India's Internet Freedom Foundation has offered an extensive criticism of the regulations, arguing that they were formulated and announced without consultation, lack a data breach reporting mechanism that would benefit end-users, and include data localization requirements that could prevent some cross-border data flows. The foundation also points out that the privacy implications of the rules – especially five-year retention of personal information – is a very significant requirement at a time when India's Draft Data Protection Bill has proven so controversial it has failed to reach a vote in Parliament, and debate about digital privacy in India is ongoing and fierce.

The backdoor Windows malware, dubbed DCRat or DarkCrystal RAT, was released in 2018, then redesigned and relaunched the following year. An individual who goes by the handles boldenis44, crystalcoder, and Кодер (Coder) developed the RAT, we're told, and works to improve it on a daily basis.

Efforts by Salesforce-owned cloud platform Heroku to manage a recent security incident are turning into a bit of a disaster, according to some users. Heroku has run security incident notifications for 18 days and appears to have upset several of its customers due to a perceived lack of openness and communication.

Security researchers have devised a tool that detects flaws in the way apps like Microsoft Word and Adobe Acrobat process JavaScript, and it's proven so effective they've found 134 bugs – 59 of them considered worthy of a fix by vendors, 33 assigned a CVE number, and 17 producing bug bounty payments totaling $22,000.

Pangolin8RAT is modular malware that emerged in 2019 and is regularly updated. It is believed to be the successor of the PlugX and ShadowPad malware families, and has been used to target industries beyond gambling – transportation, telecom and governments have all been attacked. [...] TeamT5 also found threat actors collect and store victim credentials, software source code and business info for future use.

Intel has disclosed high-severity bugs in its firmware that's used in datacenter servers, workstations, mobile devices, storage products, and other gear. These flaws can be exploited to escalate privileges, leak information, or stop things from working.

Kaspersky claims that in 88 percent of organizations that have had to deal with a ransomware incident, business leaders said they would choose to pay the money if faced with another attack. In contrast, among those that have not so far suffered a ransomware attack, only 67 percent would be willing to pay, and they would be less inclined to do so immediately.

Colonial Pipeline is facing an almost $1 million fine for control room management failures after the US Department of Transportation alleged they contributed to the nation's fuel disruption in the wake of the 2021 ransomware attack.

"When you get a White House podium statement that X did Y, like we did with with everything from Sony Pictures to NotPetya, that's 100 percent" confidence in the attribution, Joyce said. In 2014, the FBI attributed the Sony Pictures cyberattack to North Korea, and US law enforcement blamed the 2017 NotPetya attacks on the Russian military.

Case in point: the SolarWinds attack in 2020, when Kremlin-backed miscreants slipped malware into SolarWinds' Orion software, which was then pushed to some 18,000 SolarWinds' customers. This allowed the criminals to infiltrate nearly 100 US government and private-sector networks.

IBM shareholders at the IT giant's annual meeting last month endorsed a proposal to have the company produce a public report on the potential risks arising from its use of concealment clauses that constrain disclosure of workplace misconduct.

Red Hat has expanded its Red Hat Cloud Services that support the OpenShift application platform, adding new components to help with the development of hybrid applications such as a Service Registry, plus middleware to make it easier to link to cloud database services.