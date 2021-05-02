Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 15th of May 2022 08:44:49 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install Code-Server IDE platform on Ubuntu 20.04 | LinuxCloudVPS Blog

    In this tutorial, we are going to install the code-server IDE platform on Ubuntu 20.04 OS.

    Code-Server IDE is a development platform running remotely on a server that can be accessed via a web browser. The main purpose of this code IDE platform is to be accessible from everywhere for better collaboration between developers. It is an open-source project integrated with Git support that allows developers to run Visual Studio Code.

    Installing the code-server IDE platform on Ubuntu 20.04 is a very easy and straightforward process that can take up to 20 minutes. Let’s get started!

  • How to Install Varnish 7 on AlmaLinux | LinuxHostSupport

    Varnish is a free, and open-source web application accelerator used for caching website content in memory. It is designed for HTTP to speed up caching of heavy dynamic websites. It is capable of speeding up your website page loading time by a factor of 10x to 300x. This will helps you with your Search Engine Results Page and also improve the user experience on your website.

    In this post, we will show you how to install Varnish 7 on AlmaLinux.

  • [Old] Sailfish OS Tips & Tricks
  • How To Install HPLIP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install HPLIP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, as well as some extra required packages by HPLIP

  • Bash Check If String Is Empty

    While coding in any programming language, we use many variables of different types. One well-known and most used variable type is the “string”. The string is a group of characters and special symbols including space in programming. While working in Linux provides us the opportunity to utilize string variables in our code. Today, we will demonstrate some of the examples to check whether a string variable is empty or not using some of the most well-known Bash options.

    So, let’s get started now. Let’s start with the Bash file creation, as all of our work will be done within the Bash file. So, use the “touch” instruction of Ubuntu to create a Bash file named “empty” with the “sh” extension. The GNU Nano editor can be utilized to open this newly created Bash file.

  • 3 Methods to Install MPV Media Player on Ubuntu 22.04 and Linux Mint 20

    The media players are used to play the videos of different formats and the MPV media player is one of the command line media players which is free to download as well as supports many formats of video, audio, and subtitles type.

    Since MPV is a command-line-based media player, it does not contain the GUI but a small menu bar that contains all the options to control the media file.

    The MPV media player can be installed on different operating systems like Windows, macOS, and the Linux distributions, but in this write-up, we specifically discussed the installation methods of the MPV media player on the Ubuntu 22.04 and Linux Mint 20.

»

More in Tux Machines

Fedora, Red Hat, and IBM Leftovers

Security Leftovers

Linux 5.17.8, 5.15.40, 5.10.116, 5.4.194, 4.19.243, 4.14.279, and 4.9.314

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  • 5 Easy Ways to Connect Raspberry Pi Remotely

    To connect Raspberry Pi remotely means that we can access the Raspberry Pi using some other computer and can perform different tasks on the Raspberry Pi. The Raspberry Pi can be connected to the display screen by using the mini HDMI port but it can also connect to the desktop remotely by using different approaches which are being discussed in this article.

  • 3 Methods to Play Spotify on Raspberry Pi

    Spotify is an application that is used to stream millions of music tracks from all around the world on mobile phones, tablets, and desktops. The users of Spotify not only listen to their favorite music but also can make the albums of favorites to store their favorite collection. These albums can be shared with their friends as well as they can also access the albums or songs collections of their favorite people.

  • Best Raspberry Pi for Gaming

    Raspberry Pi is a highly effective device that can be used for various purposes. The major advantage of this device is that it can be an ideal option to play large varieties of games, including Final Fantasy, Dragon Ball Z, Minecraft and so on. However, playing these games on Raspberry Pi will require an emulator and device performance that can handle these emulators providing you with a smooth and fast gaming environment.

  • Best RetroPie Controllers in 2022

    The RetroPie is an operating system that enables your Raspberry Pi to be a retro-gaming machine so you can play retro games on the Raspberry Pi including the arcade and classic PC games.

  • Arduino Uno Pinout Guide

    For beginner and advanced level projects the Arduino provides a platform for the user that gives the assistance regarding programing the microcontroller as well as also helps in creating the hardware for the projects This platform provides a variety of the microcontroller boards also known as Arduino boards having different specifications. So before using any Arduino board one must know the specification of the boards and most importantly the pins of the boards and their usability. So, we have explained the pinouts of the Arduino Uno board l and the use of each pin in detail.

  • Motorize a manual wheelchair with this adaptable electronic system | Arduino Blog

    Motorized wheelchairs can be very expensive, and for those who are unable to afford them, getting around the house can become a challenge. This is what inspired Wesley Gardner from element14 Presents to design a series of wheelchair modifications that can improve a person’s mobility. Gardner began by coming up with a few parts in CAD for the battery mount, an electronics enclosure, and a whole host of clamps for attaching steel tubing to the chair. Next, he added a pair of crossmembers below the wheelchair to secure the 12V lead-acid battery in place. Three more tubes were attached vertically to the back as a way to hold the stepper motors against the wheels which rotate them via friction.

  • Trying out Edge Impulse machine learning platform on XIAO BLE Sense board - CNX Software

    I had seen the Edge Impulse development platform for machine learning on edge devices being used by several boards, but I hadn’t had an opportunity to try it out so far. So when Seeed Studio asked me whether I’d be interested to test the nRF52840-powered XIAO BLE Sense board, I thought it might be a good idea to review it with Edge Impulse as I had seen a motion/gesture recognition demo on the board. It was quite a challenge as it took me four months to complete the review from the time Seeed Studio first contacted me, mostly due to poor communications from DHL causing the first boards to go to customs’ heaven, then wasting time with some of the worse instructions I had seen in a long time (now fixed), and other reviews getting in the way. But I finally managed to get it working (sort of), so let’s have a look.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6