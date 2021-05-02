Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 15th of May 2022 09:39:43 PM Filed under
HowTos
  1. Finding files in Ubuntu 22.04

    In computing, file placement is an important activity to perform as you may forget the file location. Ubuntu 22.04 supports various built-in commands to trace down your files. However, the graphical user interface may also be used to find files.

  2. How to Convert SVG or PDF File to Base64?

    Apart from simple text, the image files or documents can also be converted to the Base64 format. These entities can then be stored securely anywhere you want. In this article, we would like to share the methods of converting the SVG files and PDF files to Base64 using the Python programming language in Ubuntu 20.04. First, we will introduce you briefly to these file formats, followed by the procedure of converting them to Base64.

  3. How to install DataGrip 2022 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install DataGrip 2022 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  4. GDISK Command-Line Options

    The GDISK command in Linux is used to partition the drives of your system. Moreover, it can also be used to list down the existing partitions and display relevant information about them. In this guide, we will be talking about the different command-line options that are available with the GDISK command on a Linux Mint 20.3 system.

  5. Mapfile Bash Linux Command

    The bash shell Mapfile command is often known as a reading array. The primary purpose is to read standard input lines and store them in an indexed array variable. Mapfile must also read from substitution (<<) rather than a pipe. In addition, as compared to a read loop, bash Mapfile is a much faster and more convenient solution. It returns 1 if the execution of the command gets successful and 0 in case it is not successful. If we don’t specify an array name, the bash Mapfile variable will be targeting the array variable by default. Thus, we have decided to cover some examples using the mapfile instruction on the bash.

  6. Resolve Issue: Bash Bad Substitution

    You may have received the Bad substitution syntax problem while developing Bash scripts. After browsing through forums, you may discover that you are not alone; other individuals are encountering the same mistake. It’s a typographical fault that happens when you run your Shell script, and it can happen for a variety of reasons. The wrong use of instruction substitution and erroneous characters appended to the program are two major reasons for this.

    Let’s see how we can make our shell script cause this error and how to resolve it. Get started with the new bash file created with Ubuntu’s “touch” query and open it within the “GNU Nano” editor.

  7. Resolve Issue: Bash Unary Operator Expected

    Errors have a diverse number of types and reasons when it comes to bash programming. One of those errors is the “unary operator expected” error in bash programming. When evaluating expressions in conditional declarations, you may run into the “unary operator expected” issue. The reasons for this error “bash unary operator expected” might be diverse. We’ll start by talking about what’s creating the problem. Following that, we’ll go over a couple of options for resolving this problem. Let’s get started with today’s article by creating a new bash file in Ubuntu 20.04 system. For this, we need to utilize the “touch” instruction within the shell terminal and name the file “unary.sh”.

Fedora, Red Hat, and IBM Leftovers

Security Leftovers

Linux 5.17.8, 5.15.40, 5.10.116, 5.4.194, 4.19.243, 4.14.279, and 4.9.314

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  • 5 Easy Ways to Connect Raspberry Pi Remotely

    To connect Raspberry Pi remotely means that we can access the Raspberry Pi using some other computer and can perform different tasks on the Raspberry Pi. The Raspberry Pi can be connected to the display screen by using the mini HDMI port but it can also connect to the desktop remotely by using different approaches which are being discussed in this article.

  • 3 Methods to Play Spotify on Raspberry Pi

    Spotify is an application that is used to stream millions of music tracks from all around the world on mobile phones, tablets, and desktops. The users of Spotify not only listen to their favorite music but also can make the albums of favorites to store their favorite collection. These albums can be shared with their friends as well as they can also access the albums or songs collections of their favorite people.

  • Best Raspberry Pi for Gaming

    Raspberry Pi is a highly effective device that can be used for various purposes. The major advantage of this device is that it can be an ideal option to play large varieties of games, including Final Fantasy, Dragon Ball Z, Minecraft and so on. However, playing these games on Raspberry Pi will require an emulator and device performance that can handle these emulators providing you with a smooth and fast gaming environment.

  • Best RetroPie Controllers in 2022

    The RetroPie is an operating system that enables your Raspberry Pi to be a retro-gaming machine so you can play retro games on the Raspberry Pi including the arcade and classic PC games.

  • Arduino Uno Pinout Guide

    For beginner and advanced level projects the Arduino provides a platform for the user that gives the assistance regarding programing the microcontroller as well as also helps in creating the hardware for the projects This platform provides a variety of the microcontroller boards also known as Arduino boards having different specifications. So before using any Arduino board one must know the specification of the boards and most importantly the pins of the boards and their usability. So, we have explained the pinouts of the Arduino Uno board l and the use of each pin in detail.

  • Motorize a manual wheelchair with this adaptable electronic system | Arduino Blog

    Motorized wheelchairs can be very expensive, and for those who are unable to afford them, getting around the house can become a challenge. This is what inspired Wesley Gardner from element14 Presents to design a series of wheelchair modifications that can improve a person’s mobility. Gardner began by coming up with a few parts in CAD for the battery mount, an electronics enclosure, and a whole host of clamps for attaching steel tubing to the chair. Next, he added a pair of crossmembers below the wheelchair to secure the 12V lead-acid battery in place. Three more tubes were attached vertically to the back as a way to hold the stepper motors against the wheels which rotate them via friction.

  • Trying out Edge Impulse machine learning platform on XIAO BLE Sense board - CNX Software

    I had seen the Edge Impulse development platform for machine learning on edge devices being used by several boards, but I hadn’t had an opportunity to try it out so far. So when Seeed Studio asked me whether I’d be interested to test the nRF52840-powered XIAO BLE Sense board, I thought it might be a good idea to review it with Edge Impulse as I had seen a motion/gesture recognition demo on the board. It was quite a challenge as it took me four months to complete the review from the time Seeed Studio first contacted me, mostly due to poor communications from DHL causing the first boards to go to customs’ heaven, then wasting time with some of the worse instructions I had seen in a long time (now fixed), and other reviews getting in the way. But I finally managed to get it working (sort of), so let’s have a look.

