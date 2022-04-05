Linux 5.18-rc7 From Linus Torvalds Date Sun, 15 May 2022 18:15:42 -0700 Subject Linux 5.18-rc7 share 0 So things continue to be fairly calm, and as such this is likely the last rc before 5.18 unless something bad happens next week. All the stats here look normal, with the bulk of it being random driver updates (network drivers, gpu, usb, etc). There's a few filesystem fixes, some core networking, and some code kernel stuff. And some selftest updates. Sortlog appended, nothing really stands out (the most exciting thing last week was literally that Andrew has started using git, which will make my life easier, but that doesn't affect the *code*) Please give it one last week of testing, so that we'll have a nice solid 5.18 release. Linus

