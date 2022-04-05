Linux 5.18-rc7
From Linus Torvalds Date Sun, 15 May 2022 18:15:42 -0700 Subject Linux 5.18-rc7 share 0 So things continue to be fairly calm, and as such this is likely the last rc before 5.18 unless something bad happens next week. All the stats here look normal, with the bulk of it being random driver updates (network drivers, gpu, usb, etc). There's a few filesystem fixes, some core networking, and some code kernel stuff. And some selftest updates. Sortlog appended, nothing really stands out (the most exciting thing last week was literally that Andrew has started using git, which will make my life easier, but that doesn't affect the *code*) Please give it one last week of testing, so that we'll have a nice solid 5.18 release. Linus
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 358 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.18-rc7
From Linus Torvalds Date Sun, 15 May 2022 18:15:42 -0700 Subject Linux 5.18-rc7 share 0 So things continue to be fairly calm, and as such this is likely the last rc before 5.18 unless something bad happens next week. All the stats here look normal, with the bulk of it being random driver updates (network drivers, gpu, usb, etc). There's a few filesystem fixes, some core networking, and some code kernel stuff. And some selftest updates. Sortlog appended, nothing really stands out (the most exciting thing last week was literally that Andrew has started using git, which will make my life easier, but that doesn't affect the *code*) Please give it one last week of testing, so that we'll have a nice solid 5.18 release. Linus
today's howtos
today's leftovers
OpenVMS 9.2 hits production status for x86-64
VMS Software Inc. has announced the release of OpenVMS 9.2, the first production-supported release for commercial off-the-shelf x86 hardware. The expectation is that customers will deploy the new OS [PDF] into VMs. Most recent hypervisors are supported, including VMware (Workstation 15+, Fusion 11+ and ESXi 6.7+), KVM (tested on CentOS 7.9, openSUSE Leap 15.3, and Ubuntu 18.04), and Oracle VirtualBox 6.1.
LWN
Kernel prepatch 5.18-rc7 [LWN.net]