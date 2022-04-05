today's howtos
5 Things to Do After Upgrading to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
How to Dual Boot Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and Windows 11
Hey guys, in this guide we will demonstrate how to configure a dual-boot setup of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) alongside Windows 11.
For this to work, you need to have Windows 11 already installed on your PC. You will then need to create a separate partition on your hard drive on which Ubuntu 22.04 will be installed. We will go over all this, so don’t worry.
Using SSH Keys
SSH supports authenticating users with keys. Although they require more setup ahead of time, they’re generally more secure than typing in passwords. They’re also more convenient in the long run. In this article, I am going to cover using key-based authentication in OpenSSH.
How To Install Anaconda on Ubuntu 22.04
Anaconda is a distribution of the Python and R programming languages for scientific computing (data science, machine learning applications, large-scale data processing, predictive analytics, etc.), that aims to simplify package management and deployment. The distribution includes data-science packages suitable for Windows, Linux, and macOS. It is developed and maintained by Anaconda, Inc.,
How To Install Anaconda on Fedora 36
Anaconda is a popular Python/R data science and machine learning platform, used for large-scale data processing, predictive analytics, and scientific computing.
Anaconda distribution ships with 250 open-source data packages, and more than 7,500 additional packages can be installed from the Anaconda repositories. It also includes the conda command-line tool and a desktop graphical user interface called Anaconda Navigator.
How to install Brave Web browser on CentOS 9 Stream
Hello, friends. In this post, you will learn how to install Brave Web browser on CentOS 9 Stream. This is one of the best alternative web browsers you can use.
Install phpMyAdmin on Ubuntu 22.04 with Apache
phpMyAdmin is a web-based application for interacting with MySQL database server. This tool provides you with a user interface to make MySQL operations so you don’t have to use the command line interface.
In this guide you are going to learn how to install phpMyAdmin with Apache on Ubuntu 22.04 and secure it.
How to Install GNU Octave on Linux Mint 20
Linux Mint is an ideal operating system for many kinds of users, such as enthusiasts and developers. That’s why it has become one of the most popular in all of Linux, thanks to its ease of use and robustness. In it, we can install all kinds of tools such as programming languages and thus be useful to professional developers. An example of this is that we can install GNU Octave on Linux Mint without too many problems. This is the aim of our post.
Linux 5.18-rc7
From Linus Torvalds Date Sun, 15 May 2022 18:15:42 -0700 Subject Linux 5.18-rc7 share 0 So things continue to be fairly calm, and as such this is likely the last rc before 5.18 unless something bad happens next week. All the stats here look normal, with the bulk of it being random driver updates (network drivers, gpu, usb, etc). There's a few filesystem fixes, some core networking, and some code kernel stuff. And some selftest updates. Sortlog appended, nothing really stands out (the most exciting thing last week was literally that Andrew has started using git, which will make my life easier, but that doesn't affect the *code*) Please give it one last week of testing, so that we'll have a nice solid 5.18 release. Linus
OpenVMS 9.2 hits production status for x86-64
VMS Software Inc. has announced the release of OpenVMS 9.2, the first production-supported release for commercial off-the-shelf x86 hardware. The expectation is that customers will deploy the new OS [PDF] into VMs. Most recent hypervisors are supported, including VMware (Workstation 15+, Fusion 11+ and ESXi 6.7+), KVM (tested on CentOS 7.9, openSUSE Leap 15.3, and Ubuntu 18.04), and Oracle VirtualBox 6.1.
