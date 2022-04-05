Language Selection

Programming and Administration

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 16th of May 2022 07:30:22 AM
Development
Server
  • Exception Handling in Java | Explained

    Java provides a concept of Exception Handling that makes it possible to handle the errors at run time, in this way, the normal follow of the program wouldn’t be affected. To handle the runtime exceptions Java provides multiple ways such as try-catch, finally, throw, throws. The normal flow can be preserved using any of these exception handling methods.

  • Statistics Module in Python

    If you’re in the research world, statistics is of paramount importance! And Python offers many a module for statistics, but the one that we’ll be talking about today is called the statistics module. It’s a simple module, not really for advanced statistics but for those who just need a simple and quick computation. In this tutorial, we’ll be reviewing the statistics module in Python.

  • Emulate the Do-While Loop in Python

    Most of the standard programming languages have three types of loops to iterate some statement multiple times. These are the while loop, for loop, and the do-while loop. The while and for loop are available in Python but Python has no do-while loop. The do-while loop can be implemented by using another loop. In the do-while loop, the condition is tested after inserting the loop. So, the statements of the do-loop execute at least once even if the condition may not be matched. The ways of emulating the do-while loop in Python have been shown in this tutorial.

  • [Old] “The Canary in the Coal Mine…” A cautionary tale from the decline of SourceForge

    This article tells the cautionary tale of the downfall of Allura/SourceForge. We identified both internal and external causes, both social and technical in nature. We also found evidence of sociotechnical and architectural problems in project archives. Project and community health metrics could have been used to predict and understand the downfall by tracking its early manifestations. The team reported to be aware of the technical debt in the project, yet this was insufficient to maintain the health of the project. Community managers should also measure and manage the mutual impacts of technical and social debt. Furthermore, our analysis suggests that a combination of managerial and technical flaws doomed this project: architectural flaws, power-distance, and measurable management mishaps eventually led to the forge's demise. Practitioners and maintainers of other software projects can benefit from this cautionary tale, for example, as indications of what not to do, in the scope of their community and architecture management infrastructure.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.11.1.1.0 on CRAN: Updates

    Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra and scientific computing. It aims towards a good balance between speed and ease of use, has syntax deliberately close to Matlab and is useful for algorithm development directly in C++, or quick conversion of research code into production environments. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 978 other packages on CRAN, downloaded over 24 million times (per the partial logs from the cloud mirrors of CRAN), and the CSDA paper (preprint / vignette) by Conrad and myself has been cited 469 times according to Google Scholar.

    This release brings a first new upstream fix in the new release series 11.*. In particular, treatment of ill-conditioned matrices is further strengthened. We once again tested this very rigorously via three different RC releases each of which got a full reverse-dependencies run (for which results are always logged here). A minor issue with old g++ compilers was found once 11.1.0 was tagged to this upstream release is now 11.1.1. Also fixed is an OpenMP setup issue where Justin Silverman noticed that we did not propagate the -fopenmp setting correctly.

  • Reversed Linked List (C++)

    When you reverse a linked list, the link path is reversed, and the head becomes the tail, and the tail becomes the head. By swapping the positions of the nodes, we can understand this quickly. In this swapping, we just change the positions of the nodes from left to right or vice-versa.

  • Gets Function in C

    Bound-checking is therefore not accomplished by the gets() method. It would not examine if the input data integrates inside the character array’s holding limit of bytes. A buffer overflow can occur when an entry exceeds the array limit. Through fgets, this restriction of the gets() method could be eliminated. The gets() method produces a string if it occurs. It reverts NULL if it starts to fail. It displays the EOF indicator on a string if an end-of-file situation generates the error. If another error triggers the failure, the error parameter is displayed on the string.

  • Getting started with Node-Red on Raspberry Pi

    Node-Red is a visual programming tool that is used to connect APIs and hardware in a more prominent and exciting way. It has a web-based editor that will allow you to control and manage your Raspberry Pi device from a remote location. The graphical user interface of the editor is excellent and pretty simple which enables a beginner to handle it quite easily. The Node-Red can easily be installed on your Raspberry Pi device and once the installation is completed you will need to acquire a basic understanding of how to use this tool on a web editor to develop different projects.

    In this tutorial, we will provide you with an easy setup guide to get started with Node-Red on your Raspberry Pi and start developing your projects with ease.

  • Impact Analysis for UTF-8 in the RIPE Database

    The RIPE Database contains the names and addresses of organisations as well as administrative and technical contacts for resources and routing in the RIPE region. The Database currently supports the Latin-1 (ISO-8859-1) character set, which can represent most characters in western European languages. However it cannot fully support characters used in other languages and alphabets that are commonly used in the RIPE service region and beyond. Currently, any unsupported characters must be transliterated into Latin-1 (or even ASCII in some cases, which is a subset of Latin-1), potentially corrupting the meaning. Switching the RIPE Database from Latin-1 to UTF-8 allows names and addresses to be properly represented for querying and display.

  • Kubernetes 1.24: Volume Populators Graduate to Beta | Kubernetes

    The volume populators feature is now two releases old and entering beta! The AnyVolumeDataSouce feature gate defaults to enabled in Kubernetes v1.24, which means that users can specify any custom resource as the data source of a PVC.

    An earlier blog article detailed how the volume populators feature works. In short, a cluster administrator can install a CRD and associated populator controller in the cluster, and any user who can create instances of the CR can create pre-populated volumes by taking advantage of the populator.

    Multiple populators can be installed side by side for different purposes. The SIG storage community is already seeing some implementations in public, and more prototypes should appear soon.

Linux 5.18-rc7

	
From	Linus Torvalds 
Date	Sun, 15 May 2022 18:15:42 -0700
Subject	Linux 5.18-rc7
So things continue to be fairly calm, and as such this is likely the
last rc before 5.18 unless something bad happens next week.

All the stats here look normal, with the bulk of it being random
driver updates (network drivers, gpu, usb, etc).

There's a few filesystem fixes, some core networking, and some code
kernel stuff. And some selftest updates.

Sortlog appended, nothing really stands out (the most exciting thing
last week was literally that Andrew has started using git, which will
make my life easier, but that doesn't affect the *code*)

Please give it one last week of testing, so that we'll have a nice
solid 5.18 release.

                 Linus
today's howtos

  1. Finding files in Ubuntu 22.04

    In computing, file placement is an important activity to perform as you may forget the file location. Ubuntu 22.04 supports various built-in commands to trace down your files. However, the graphical user interface may also be used to find files.

  2. How to Convert SVG or PDF File to Base64?

    Apart from simple text, the image files or documents can also be converted to the Base64 format. These entities can then be stored securely anywhere you want. In this article, we would like to share the methods of converting the SVG files and PDF files to Base64 using the Python programming language in Ubuntu 20.04. First, we will introduce you briefly to these file formats, followed by the procedure of converting them to Base64.

  3. How to install DataGrip 2022 on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install DataGrip 2022 on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  4. GDISK Command-Line Options

    The GDISK command in Linux is used to partition the drives of your system. Moreover, it can also be used to list down the existing partitions and display relevant information about them. In this guide, we will be talking about the different command-line options that are available with the GDISK command on a Linux Mint 20.3 system.

  5. Mapfile Bash Linux Command

    The bash shell Mapfile command is often known as a reading array. The primary purpose is to read standard input lines and store them in an indexed array variable. Mapfile must also read from substitution (<<) rather than a pipe. In addition, as compared to a read loop, bash Mapfile is a much faster and more convenient solution. It returns 1 if the execution of the command gets successful and 0 in case it is not successful. If we don’t specify an array name, the bash Mapfile variable will be targeting the array variable by default. Thus, we have decided to cover some examples using the mapfile instruction on the bash.

  6. Resolve Issue: Bash Bad Substitution

    You may have received the Bad substitution syntax problem while developing Bash scripts. After browsing through forums, you may discover that you are not alone; other individuals are encountering the same mistake. It’s a typographical fault that happens when you run your Shell script, and it can happen for a variety of reasons. The wrong use of instruction substitution and erroneous characters appended to the program are two major reasons for this. Let’s see how we can make our shell script cause this error and how to resolve it. Get started with the new bash file created with Ubuntu’s “touch” query and open it within the “GNU Nano” editor.

  7. Resolve Issue: Bash Unary Operator Expected

    Errors have a diverse number of types and reasons when it comes to bash programming. One of those errors is the “unary operator expected” error in bash programming. When evaluating expressions in conditional declarations, you may run into the “unary operator expected” issue. The reasons for this error “bash unary operator expected” might be diverse. We’ll start by talking about what’s creating the problem. Following that, we’ll go over a couple of options for resolving this problem. Let’s get started with today’s article by creating a new bash file in Ubuntu 20.04 system. For this, we need to utilize the “touch” instruction within the shell terminal and name the file “unary.sh”.

today's leftovers

  • Linux Weekly Roundup #182

    Welcome to this week's Linux weekly roundup. We had another full week in the world of Linux releases with Fedora 36, Bluestar Linux 5.17.7, ALT Linux 10.0, and LXLE Focal beta. I hope you have a wonderful week and enjoy every moment!

  • libiconv - News: libiconv 1.17 released [Savannah]

    GNU libiconv 1.17 is released.

  • PS4 9.60 and PS5 5.10 Firmware updates released, do not update if possible - Wololo.net

    So as always, we (and several prominent members of the hacking scene) recommend you do not update your console, if you can, and if you’re expecting to Jailbreak it eventually.

  • Best PlayStation 2 (PS2) Emulators for Android in 2022

    The Google Play Store is packed with interesting games, but most of them pale in comparison with the best PlayStation 2 titles, such as Silent Hill 2, Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, the Ratchet and Clank series, Final Fantasy X, Kingdom Hearts 1 & 2, Wild Arms, or Persona 4, just to give some examples. These and many other games are still fun to play, even though it’s been more than two decades since Sony released the PlayStation 2 console to great success. You can play them even if you don’t own the console or any of its successors’ thanks to PlayStation 2 emulators for Android.

  • Best Roblox Anime Games

    Roblox is a unique gaming platform with a library that has millions of games created by a community of millions of developers, allowing endless hours of gameplay. If you are a fan of anime and looking for games that resemble them then we have mentioned some of the top anime games in this article.

  • Did you know Twitter has an open-source arm? This is what it's been up to [Ed: Openwashing of a truly sinister and manipulative entity]
  • KlipperScreen: All You Need to Know [Ed: Not about KDE per se. This could be a trademark problem because of KDE. Klipper started in the 1990s.]

    KlipperScreen is a program that runs on Klipper firmware and provides a GUI to control your printer. Read on to learn more about it!

OpenVMS 9.2 hits production status for x86-64

VMS Software Inc. has announced the release of OpenVMS 9.2, the first production-supported release for commercial off-the-shelf x86 hardware. The expectation is that customers will deploy the new OS [PDF] into VMs. Most recent hypervisors are supported, including VMware (Workstation 15+, Fusion 11+ and ESXi 6.7+), KVM (tested on CentOS 7.9, openSUSE Leap 15.3, and Ubuntu 18.04), and Oracle VirtualBox 6.1. Read more

