9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 15th, 2022
This week has been really great in Linux news and releases. We got huge news from NVIDIA as they finally decided to open-source their graphics drivers, we got a new Fedora Linux release for you to play with on your PC, and we got a new generation of the Kubuntu Focus M2 Linux laptop with upgraded internals.
On top of that, I take a look at Fedora Media Writer 5.0, notify you about the upcoming end-of-life of Ubuntu 21.10 and LibreOffice 7.2, and give you the hands up about the latest distro and software releases. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux Weekly Roundup for May 15th, 2022, below!
China's Kylin Linux targets second RISC-V platform
China's military-derived and government-approved Linux distribution, Ubuntu Kylin, has revealed plans to target a second RISC-V platform. Ubuntu Kylin is Ubuntu’s official version for China and was developed in partnership with Chinese authorities, including the military. In March 2022, a version of the OS was released for the HiFive Unmatched board – a SiFive product in the Mini-ITX form factor and packing a five-core Freedom U740 SoC.
Review: Quark 21.10.2
While working on this review of Quark, I ran into a rare case of writer's block. Which, as Tom Robbins would tell you, is just another way of saying the author is lazy or uninspired. This lack of inspiration is, I feel, a direct reflection of the Quark distribution. The whole experience feels unmotivated. According to the project's website, Quark has three distinct features: Q4OS utilities running on an Ubuntu base, easy access to the Trinity desktop, and Windows-like themes. The last point is certainly accurate, the distribution does ship with two optional Windows-like themes - mission accomplished.
