today's howtos
How to customize the search results in Gnome Shell
Gnome Shell has a robust search feature that allows users to find everything from the weather to browser bookmarks, files, and more directly from the app menu. But did you know that you can add your custom search locations to Gnome?
In this guide, we’ll show you how you can customize the search results in Gnome Shell to add custom search locations, turn search features off, and more.
How to Resize Existing LUN/Disk on Linux
In most cases, disk space can be expanded by adding a new LUN to the system.
But in some scenario, you may need to resize the existing LUN in order to extend the file system.
Extending the file system involves two parts, extending the corresponding logical volume and then growing FS over it.
Adding, resizing or deleting the LUN on a Linux system can be done without restarting.
How to create a bootable Windows 11 USB on Linux
How to install Linux Mint Debian edition 5 “Elsie”
Linux Mint Debian Edition 5 “Elsie” was released in March. With it come many excellent features and software improvements. Here’s how you can install LMDE 5 on your desktop or laptop.
How to Hide Wget Command Output in Linux Command Line
Wget is a GNU-based free software that has made it possible for numerous Linux-based users to non-interactively download files over the internet or any network without relying on graphical tools like web browsers. Its file download prowess is associated with network/internet protocols like FTP, FTPS, HTTP, and HTTPS.
The primary objective of this article is directly associated with the last stated GNU Wget feature (handling unattended/background operations).
Use Composer to require Git repositories within PHP projects | Opensource.com
The dependency management tool Composer provides multiple ways to include Git repositories within a PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor (PHP) project.
In many cases, repositories have been created on Packagist, so requiring them with Composer is very straightforward. But what do you do when a repository has not been created as a package on Packagist? You use Composer to require the package directly from the repository. This article explains how.
China's Kylin Linux targets second RISC-V platform
China's military-derived and government-approved Linux distribution, Ubuntu Kylin, has revealed plans to target a second RISC-V platform. Ubuntu Kylin is Ubuntu’s official version for China and was developed in partnership with Chinese authorities, including the military. In March 2022, a version of the OS was released for the HiFive Unmatched board – a SiFive product in the Mini-ITX form factor and packing a five-core Freedom U740 SoC.
Review: Quark 21.10.2
While working on this review of Quark, I ran into a rare case of writer's block. Which, as Tom Robbins would tell you, is just another way of saying the author is lazy or uninspired. This lack of inspiration is, I feel, a direct reflection of the Quark distribution. The whole experience feels unmotivated. According to the project's website, Quark has three distinct features: Q4OS utilities running on an Ubuntu base, easy access to the Trinity desktop, and Windows-like themes. The last point is certainly accurate, the distribution does ship with two optional Windows-like themes - mission accomplished.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
