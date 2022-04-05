Fudgie? The Awesome Budgie Desktop is Coming to Fedora Linux Soon
In recent times, Red Hat’s community project, Fedora, has gained quite a decent userbase. While GNOME is the default choice of desktop here, Fedora also offers a variety of other desktop environments in the form of Fedora Spins.
This means that you can enjoy an out of box experience of KDE, MATE, Xfce and a few other desktop environments with Fedora without additional effort. Do you prefer KDE instead of GNOME? Download the KDE spin of Fedora and install it like your regular Fedora installation.
China's Kylin Linux targets second RISC-V platform
China's military-derived and government-approved Linux distribution, Ubuntu Kylin, has revealed plans to target a second RISC-V platform. Ubuntu Kylin is Ubuntu’s official version for China and was developed in partnership with Chinese authorities, including the military. In March 2022, a version of the OS was released for the HiFive Unmatched board – a SiFive product in the Mini-ITX form factor and packing a five-core Freedom U740 SoC.
Review: Quark 21.10.2
While working on this review of Quark, I ran into a rare case of writer's block. Which, as Tom Robbins would tell you, is just another way of saying the author is lazy or uninspired. This lack of inspiration is, I feel, a direct reflection of the Quark distribution. The whole experience feels unmotivated. According to the project's website, Quark has three distinct features: Q4OS utilities running on an Ubuntu base, easy access to the Trinity desktop, and Windows-like themes. The last point is certainly accurate, the distribution does ship with two optional Windows-like themes - mission accomplished.
