’Extension Manager’ App Helps You Install and Manage GNOME Shell Extensions GNOME extensions are incredibly useful. Of course, using many of them may not be the best solution to your problem. However, if you rely on the GNOME extensions to tweak your desktop workflow on any Linux distribution, a convenient option to manage all the extensions should help save your time. The GNOME team already offers you an “Extensions” app to configure and manage GNOME extensions. But, it does not come pre-installed on every Linux distribution.

Events: Akademy, Embedded World, and Free Software Conference in Szeged KDE Goals Process Sorry everyone, it has been a while. Of course, the lack of updates to my blog doesn’t mean that the KDE Goals were also not progressing. On the contrary! Wayland, Consistency and Apps are looking better than ever before. Today, I don’t want to talk about the Goals themselves, but rather about the process of selecting new Goals. You see, Akademy 2022 has been recently announced. And because we have a date of the event, it means we can take a look at the process that is described on the community wiki and determine when the new Goals can be created.

Embedded World 2022 - June 21-23 - Virtual Schedule - CNX Software Embedded World 2020 was a lonely affair with many companies canceling attendance due to COVID-19, and Embedded World 2021 took place online only. But Embedded World is back to Nuremberg, Germany in 2022 albeit with the event moved from the traditional month of February to June 21-23.

Peter Czanik: Friday the 13th: a lucky day :-) Last Friday, I gave a talk at the Free Software Conference in Szeged. It was my first IRL conference talk in well over two years. I gave my previous non-virtual talk in Pasadena at SCALE; after that, I arrived Hungary only a day before flights between the EU and the US were shut down due to Covid. I must admit that I could not finish presenting all my slides. I practiced my talk many times, so in the end, I could fit my talk into my time slot. However, I practiced the talk by talking to my screen. That gives no feedback, which is one of the reasons I hate virtual talks. At the event, I could see my audience and read from their faces when something was really interesting, or something was difficult to follow. In both cases, I improvised and added some more details. In the end, I had to skip three of my slides, including the summary. Luckily, all important slides were already shown. The talk was short, so the summary was probably not really missing. Once my talk was over, many people came to me for stickers, and to explain which of the features they learned about they plan to implement once they are back home.