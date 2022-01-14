today's howtos
-
How To Install WPS Office on Fedora 36 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WPS Office on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, WPS Office is an office productivity suite. Like Microsoft Office, it has the ribbon user interface and comes loaded with several templates. WPS Office comes including Writer, Presentation, and Spreadsheets. It is a 100% free office suite for Linux.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add 'sudo' to the commands to get root privileges.
-
How to troubleshoot network connectivity problems | Enable Sysadmin
Intermittent network connectivity errors can be hard to diagnose, especially if they happen between monitoring checks.
-
How to on Linux: Change Hostname - Linux Stans
If you’re using a Linux distro, you’ll often see the hostname (name of the machine) throughout the system. In this simple and easy tutorial, we’re going to show you how to change the hostname on a Linux distro.
This tutorial will work on all Linux distros, including Ubuntu, CentOS, Fedora, Linux Mint, etc.
-
How to Rename Directory in Linux Terminal
When you are new to something, even the simplest of the tasks could be confusing.
Take renaming a directory in the Linux command line. There is a rmdir command but it is for removing directories, not renaming them.
-
Reset Root Password In Fedora 36 - OSTechNix
Have you forgotten the root password in Fedora? Or do you want to change the root user password in your Fedora system? No problem! This brief guide walks you through the steps to change or reset root password in Fedora operating systems.
-
Fix "The Following Signatures Couldn’t Be Verified" : Ubuntu 22.04 GPG Error | Itsubuntu.com
The following signatures couldn't be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY 8539176957BCBAF6
Reading package lists... Done
W: GPG error: http://ppa.launchpad.net/peek-developers/daily/ubuntu jammy InRelease: The following signatures couldn't be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY 8539176957BCBAF6
This is the common error that you will come across on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS while attempting to include third-party package repositories to the apt package manager.
-
How to rebase to Fedora Linux 36 on Silverblue - Fedora Magazine
Fedora Silverblue is an operating system for your desktop built on Fedora Linux. It’s excellent for daily use, development, and container-based workflows. It offers numerous advantages such as being able to roll back in case of any problems. If you want to update or rebase to Fedora Linux 36 on your Fedora Silverblue system (these instructions are similar for Fedora Kinoite), this article tells you how. It not only shows you what to do, but also how to revert things if something unforeseen happens.
-
’Extension Manager’ App Helps You Install and Manage GNOME Shell Extensions
GNOME extensions are incredibly useful. Of course, using many of them may not be the best solution to your problem. However, if you rely on the GNOME extensions to tweak your desktop workflow on any Linux distribution, a convenient option to manage all the extensions should help save your time. The GNOME team already offers you an “Extensions” app to configure and manage GNOME extensions. But, it does not come pre-installed on every Linux distribution.
Events: Akademy, Embedded World, and Free Software Conference in Szeged
Security Leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Enterprise Linux Security, Feren OS 2022.04, WordPress Briefing, and More
