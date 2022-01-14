Language Selection

Monday 16th of May 2022
Red Hat
  • Rajeesh K Nambiar: MeeraNew font new release 1.3

    MeeraNew is the default Malayalam font for Fedora 36. I have just released a much improved version of this libre font and they are just built for Fedora 36 & rawhide; which should reach the users in a week of time. For the impatient, you may enable updates-testing repository and provide karma/feedback.

  • Red Hat's “Corporate Banking Innovation Survey”: Industry transformation & challenges — now and what's next

    The newly released, inaugural edition of the Corporate Banking Innovation Survey report and accompanying webinar, highlighted top-of-mind corporate banking trends and forward-looking perspectives from a global assembly of industry leaders.

  • GM Teams Up With Red Hat For Linux Vehicle Operating System - CleanTechnica

    GM recently announced that it is working with Red Hat, a well-known Linux company, to work on vehicle operating systems. This could prove to be a big deal, but to explain why, I need to take some readers back to the 1990s.

  • Response to “Flatpak Is Not the Future”

    Late last year, this interesting article “Flatpak Is Not the Future” was published to the public, and very quickly grabbed the Linux community’s attention. I want to go over some of the author's arguments and explain some of the misunderstanding and claims.’

    Do keep in mind that I have nothing against the author’s opinion. The point of this response is to reduce the amount of misinformation and misunderstanding that the article might have caused, as I have seen (and still see) many users post this article very frequently, without having a proper understanding of the subject.

    Alright, let’s get started.

  • So long, Shadowman

    After nearly nine years, I’m no longer at Red Hat. Feels weird to type that, but it’s true.

    I joined in August 2013 to work in the Open Source and Standards office (now OSPO) when the company was fewer than 6,000 people, Jim Whitehurst was CEO and everybody thought OpenStack was going to be the Next Big Thing™ up against public cloud.

’Extension Manager’ App Helps You Install and Manage GNOME Shell Extensions

GNOME extensions are incredibly useful. Of course, using many of them may not be the best solution to your problem. However, if you rely on the GNOME extensions to tweak your desktop workflow on any Linux distribution, a convenient option to manage all the extensions should help save your time. The GNOME team already offers you an “Extensions” app to configure and manage GNOME extensions. But, it does not come pre-installed on every Linux distribution. Read more

Events: Akademy, Embedded World, and Free Software Conference in Szeged

  • KDE Goals Process

    Sorry everyone, it has been a while. Of course, the lack of updates to my blog doesn’t mean that the KDE Goals were also not progressing. On the contrary! Wayland, Consistency and Apps are looking better than ever before. Today, I don’t want to talk about the Goals themselves, but rather about the process of selecting new Goals. You see, Akademy 2022 has been recently announced. And because we have a date of the event, it means we can take a look at the process that is described on the community wiki and determine when the new Goals can be created.

  • Embedded World 2022 - June 21-23 - Virtual Schedule - CNX Software

    Embedded World 2020 was a lonely affair with many companies canceling attendance due to COVID-19, and Embedded World 2021 took place online only. But Embedded World is back to Nuremberg, Germany in 2022 albeit with the event moved from the traditional month of February to June 21-23.

  • Peter Czanik: Friday the 13th: a lucky day :-)

    Last Friday, I gave a talk at the Free Software Conference in Szeged. It was my first IRL conference talk in well over two years. I gave my previous non-virtual talk in Pasadena at SCALE; after that, I arrived Hungary only a day before flights between the EU and the US were shut down due to Covid. I must admit that I could not finish presenting all my slides. I practiced my talk many times, so in the end, I could fit my talk into my time slot. However, I practiced the talk by talking to my screen. That gives no feedback, which is one of the reasons I hate virtual talks. At the event, I could see my audience and read from their faces when something was really interesting, or something was difficult to follow. In both cases, I improvised and added some more details. In the end, I had to skip three of my slides, including the summary. Luckily, all important slides were already shown. The talk was short, so the summary was probably not really missing. Once my talk was over, many people came to me for stickers, and to explain which of the features they learned about they plan to implement once they are back home.

Security Leftovers

  • Got the security controls wrong in OT and maritime? Watch as engineers work around them

    Industrial control systems security is slowly improving, partly a result of attention from regulators and lawmakers. However, we often see security controls implemented that don’t take account of the unique challenges that engineers looking after OT environments face. We see controls brought in from IT environments that just don’t work in OT. No-one sat down with the engineers to discuss how systems are used and agreed controls that actually worked in practice. So what happens? No surprises – the engineers will work around the control. The controls are broken down, possibly exposing the systems. It’s a familiar story. Here are a few examples we’ve seen of security controls not taking the real world of OT and / or maritime in to account.

  • The NSA Says that There are No Known Flaws in NIST’s Quantum-Resistant Algorithms [Ed: Bruce Schneier is an NSA parrot. He used to care about real security.]

    I believe him. This is what the NSA did with NIST’s candidate algorithms for AES and then for SHA-3. NIST’s Post-Quantum Cryptography Standardization Process looks good.

  • Can we fix bearer tokens? [Ed: Microsoft GitHub is the opposite of security. Start there...]

    Last month I wrote about how bearer tokens are just awful, and a week later Github announced that someone had managed to exfiltrate bearer tokens from Heroku that gave them access to, well, a lot of Github repositories. This has inevitably resulted in a whole bunch of discussion about a number of things, but people seem to be largely ignoring the fundamental issue that maybe we just shouldn't have magical blobs that grant you access to basically everything even if you've copied them from a legitimate holder to Honest John's Totally Legitimate API Consumer.

  • Rst vs Go – Open Source is about enabling users – Rust lang will complement C around the GNU Linux Kernel (for better safety) “Amazon, Microsoft, Google” and the White House, want to make Open Source more secure [Ed: These companies do not speak for "Open Source" or fro security]
  • Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (gzip, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, and zlib), Debian (adminer, htmldoc, imagemagick, libgoogle-gson-java, lrzip, openjdk-8, openssl, and ruby-nokogiri), Fedora (ecdsautils, et, libxml2, podman, and supertux), Mageia (cairo, clamav, curl, fish, freetype2, golang-github-prometheus-client, python-django-registration, python-nbxmpp, python-waitress, and xmlrpc-c), Red Hat (pcs), SUSE (curl, kernel, pidgin, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (tiff).

Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Enterprise Linux Security, Feren OS 2022.04, WordPress Briefing, and More

