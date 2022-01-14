Fedora Family / IBM
-
Rajeesh K Nambiar: MeeraNew font new release 1.3
MeeraNew is the default Malayalam font for Fedora 36. I have just released a much improved version of this libre font and they are just built for Fedora 36 & rawhide; which should reach the users in a week of time. For the impatient, you may enable updates-testing repository and provide karma/feedback.
-
Red Hat's “Corporate Banking Innovation Survey”: Industry transformation & challenges — now and what's next
The newly released, inaugural edition of the Corporate Banking Innovation Survey report and accompanying webinar, highlighted top-of-mind corporate banking trends and forward-looking perspectives from a global assembly of industry leaders.
-
GM Teams Up With Red Hat For Linux Vehicle Operating System - CleanTechnica
GM recently announced that it is working with Red Hat, a well-known Linux company, to work on vehicle operating systems. This could prove to be a big deal, but to explain why, I need to take some readers back to the 1990s.
-
Response to “Flatpak Is Not the Future”
Late last year, this interesting article “Flatpak Is Not the Future” was published to the public, and very quickly grabbed the Linux community’s attention. I want to go over some of the author's arguments and explain some of the misunderstanding and claims.’
Do keep in mind that I have nothing against the author’s opinion. The point of this response is to reduce the amount of misinformation and misunderstanding that the article might have caused, as I have seen (and still see) many users post this article very frequently, without having a proper understanding of the subject.
Alright, let’s get started.
-
So long, Shadowman
After nearly nine years, I’m no longer at Red Hat. Feels weird to type that, but it’s true.
I joined in August 2013 to work in the Open Source and Standards office (now OSPO) when the company was fewer than 6,000 people, Jim Whitehurst was CEO and everybody thought OpenStack was going to be the Next Big Thing™ up against public cloud.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 228 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
’Extension Manager’ App Helps You Install and Manage GNOME Shell Extensions
GNOME extensions are incredibly useful. Of course, using many of them may not be the best solution to your problem. However, if you rely on the GNOME extensions to tweak your desktop workflow on any Linux distribution, a convenient option to manage all the extensions should help save your time. The GNOME team already offers you an “Extensions” app to configure and manage GNOME extensions. But, it does not come pre-installed on every Linux distribution.
Events: Akademy, Embedded World, and Free Software Conference in Szeged
Security Leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Enterprise Linux Security, Feren OS 2022.04, WordPress Briefing, and More
Recent comments
10 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
20 hours 54 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago