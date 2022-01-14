13 Essential and Must-Have Applications for Linux Users
New to Linux? These powerful applications can help you hit the ground running regardless of which version of Linux you choose to install.
Linux is a fantastic platform that offers something different from other operating systems. It comprises various open-source applications you can use for day-to-day tasks. These apps can make your work much easier while working on Linux.
If you build a DIY system with Arch Linux or Gentoo, you have to start from zero for the applications. For Linux beginners, it can be challenging to determine which applications are genuinely required while building a DIY system. So if you are also confused, don't worry. In this guide, we will list some must-have applications for Linux users.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 215 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
’Extension Manager’ App Helps You Install and Manage GNOME Shell Extensions
GNOME extensions are incredibly useful. Of course, using many of them may not be the best solution to your problem. However, if you rely on the GNOME extensions to tweak your desktop workflow on any Linux distribution, a convenient option to manage all the extensions should help save your time. The GNOME team already offers you an “Extensions” app to configure and manage GNOME extensions. But, it does not come pre-installed on every Linux distribution.
Events: Akademy, Embedded World, and Free Software Conference in Szeged
Security Leftovers
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Enterprise Linux Security, Feren OS 2022.04, WordPress Briefing, and More
Recent comments
10 hours 19 min ago
17 hours 20 min ago
20 hours 54 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago